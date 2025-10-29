183 Million Gmail Account Passwords Leaked: Are You On The List? Here's How To Stay Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A big cyberattack has hit Gmail users. Around 183 million Gmail accounts have been leaked online. The leak includes both email addresses and passwords, which can let hackers get into your Gmail and other connected accounts like banking, shopping, and social media. The data leak happened in April this year but was noticed only recently by Have I Been Pwned, a trusted website that tracks data leaks.

It helps users find out if their information has been exposed in any online breach.

What Happened In The Gmail Data Leak

Cyber experts say this Gmail data leak is part of a larger hack that collected stolen data from many websites.

Troy Hunt, who runs Have I Been Pwned, said the Gmail data was gathered from several online sources and shared publicly.





This leak is worrying because it contains both Gmail IDs and passwords. Once hackers get this information, they can try to break into your other accounts where you use the same email or password. That’s why this leak is being called one of the biggest in recent times.

The Have I Been Pwned website has already added this Gmail leak to its system. You can visit the site and check if your Gmail address is part of the breach.

The website now tracks more than 900 data breaches and over 15 billion hacked accounts worldwide, showing how serious online security issues have become.

How Gmail Users Can Stay Safe

If you think your Gmail might be affected, change your password right away. Use a strong password that is different from your other accounts.

Also, turn on two-step verification (2FA) in your Gmail settings. This adds an extra layer of protection. Even if a hacker gets your password, they cannot log in without a code sent to your phone or a device you control.

Staying alert and updating passwords regularly can help keep your Gmail and other online accounts safe.