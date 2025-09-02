Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Denies Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls Them 'Entirely False'

Google Denies Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls Them 'Entirely False'

Google has confirmed that reports of a Gmail security warning are false, assuring users that the platform remains safe and protected.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Google has finally spoken up about the recent buzz claiming that Gmail users had received a big security warning. The tech giant has said that these reports are “entirely false” and reassured all its Gmail users that the application is absolutely safe. As said by Google, its systems are built to handle billions of emails every day while keeping threats at bay.

In fact, the company claims that it blocks more than 99.9% of phishing and malware attempts before they even reach an inbox. By this statement, Google is trying to calm its users who are worried about their account safety.

Gmail Strengthening Its Defence

Google shared a detailed blog post where they explained that cybercriminals are always trying new tricks to fool email filters. However, Gmail uses layered security tools that change and adapt in real time to keep users protected. Google also pointed out that spreading misinformation about Gmail’s security will likely create unnecessary panic and distract users from real online threats.

The company took to X(formerly Twitter) to notify users regarding the blog post :

The tech giant also stressed, “Security is such an important item for all companies, all customers, all users; we take this work incredibly seriously.”

How To Stay Safe On Gmail

Google is constantly pushing users to try Passkeys. This is a login method that does not require traditional passwords, making accounts harder to hack.

It also reminded users to stay alert for suspicious emails and report them when needed. Spotting phishing attempts is still an important part of staying secure online.

With phishing and malware still the most common types of online attacks worldwide, Google’s update is a timely reminder. While cyber threats continue to grow, Gmail’s constantly improving security system is designed to protect billions of people every single day.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gmail TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
Business
SEMICON 2025: PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Breaking News: Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan, Over 1,000 Dead and Thousands Injured
Breaking: Delhi NCR Paralyzed by Torrential Rains, Gurugram Faces Massive Flooding and Traffic Jams | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Voter List Dispute Sparks War of Words Between BJP and Opposition in Bihar | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Rahul Ends Voter Rights Yatra with Explosive Attack on PM Modi And CM Nitish | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget