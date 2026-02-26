Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Series India Prices Revealed, But Which Country Gets It Cheapest?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series India Prices Revealed, But Which Country Gets It Cheapest?

Samsung Galaxy S26 series prices revealed for India and global markets. Here’s how the S26 Ultra, S26+, and S26 compare, and which country offers the lowest price.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung has unveiled its much-anticipated Galaxy S26 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 event in San Francisco, introducing the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 to global markets, including India. With pre-orders now open, Indian buyers are closely tracking pricing across regions to see where the flagship trio offers the best value.

Here is a detailed look at India pricing and how it compares globally.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price In India: Premium Tag Continues

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series India Prices Revealed, But Which Country Gets It Cheapest?

In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB and 512GB version is priced at Rs1,59,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration goes up to Rs 1,89,999.

The standard Galaxy S26 begins at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB and 256GB variant. The 512GB model is listed at Rs 1,07,999.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ carries a starting price of Rs 1,19,999 for 256GB storage, rising to Rs 1,39,999 for the 512GB option.

The devices will be available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung’s official online store following the pre-order phase.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price In US vs India: Is America Cheaper?

When converted, US pricing appears more competitive across all three models.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at $1,299, roughly Rs 1,18,000, significantly lower than the Indian starting price of Rs 1,39,999. Higher storage variants are priced at $1,499 and $1,799 in the US.

The Galaxy S26 is priced at $899 and $1,099 in the US, translating to approximately Rs 82,000 and Rs 1,00,000. Both figures undercut Indian pricing.

Similarly, the Galaxy S26+ is available at $1,099 and $1,299 in the US, again making it cheaper than in India after currency conversion.

Country Galaxy S26 Ultra (Base) Galaxy S26+ Galaxy S26
India Rs. 1,39,999 (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 1,19,999 (256GB) Rs. 87,999 (12GB + 256GB)
United States $1,299 $1,099 $899
UAE AED 5,099 (512GB) AED 4,299 (512GB) AED 3,599 (512GB)
United Kingdom GBP 1,279 GBP 1,099 GBP 879
Germany EUR 1,449 (512GB) EUR 1,249 (512GB) EUR 999 (512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Prices In UAE, UK, Germany: How Do They Compare?

In the UAE, the Galaxy S26 Ultra with 512GB storage is priced at AED 5,099, while the S26+ and S26 (both 512GB variants) cost AED 4,299 and AED 3,599, respectively.

In the UK, pricing starts at GBP 1,279 for the Ultra, GBP 1,099 for the S26+, and GBP 879 for the S26.

Germany lists the Ultra at EUR 1,449 for the 512GB model, while the S26+ and S26 (512GB variants) are priced at EUR 1,249 and EUR 99,9 respectively.

So, Where Is Samsung Galaxy S26 The Cheapest?

Based on direct currency conversion, the United States currently offers the lowest starting price across the Galaxy S26 series. India remains on the higher side of the pricing spectrum, consistent with previous flagship launches.

For Indian consumers, the decision may ultimately depend on launch offers and exchange deals, but on pure sticker price comparison, the US emerges as the most affordable market for Samsung’s latest flagship trio.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the different models in the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup includes the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and the standard Galaxy S26.

What is the starting price for the Galaxy S26 Ultra in India?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Where can I purchase the Galaxy S26 series in India?

The devices will be available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's official online store.

Which country offers the cheapest starting price for the Galaxy S26 series?

Based on direct currency conversion, the United States currently offers the lowest starting price across the Galaxy S26 series.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series India Prices Revealed, But Which Country Gets It Cheapest?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series India Prices Revealed, But Which Country Gets It Cheapest?
Technology
AI Economy Test: Nvidia Smashes Forecasts, But Markets Aren’t Buying It
AI Boom Or Bubble? Nvidia’s Strong Earnings Still Fail To Impress Investors
Technology
Galaxy S26 vs S26+ vs S26 Ultra: Read This Comparison Before Spending Lakhs
Galaxy S26 vs S26+ vs S26 Ultra: Read This Comparison Before Spending Lakhs
Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ And S26 Ultra Prices Out: Check Complete Price List Before Buying
Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ And S26 Ultra Prices Out: Check Complete Price List Before Buying
Advertisement

Videos

Education Update: NCERT Withdraws Class 8 Textbook Chapter After Supreme Court Rap
Patna Crime Alert: Onion Trader Shot Dead, Brother Critical in Late-Night Firing in Patna
Interstate Flashpoint: Delhi Police Leaves Shimla With AI Summit Accused After Night-Long Standoff
Highway Inferno: Massive Blaze After Container Collision in Dumka Leaves Trail of Destruction
Political Alert: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi With Posters, Draws Parallel With Umar Khalid
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget