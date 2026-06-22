Is GTA 6 Really Going To Cost $229? Here's The Truth Before You Pre-Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portuguese retailer FNAC listed varying GTA 6 pre-order prices.

Prominent leaker billbil-kun suggested these prices are placeholders.

Take-Two CEO states game pricing reflects consumer value.

Rockstar confirms June 25 pre-orders, November 2026 release date.

GTA 6 Leaks: With GTA 6 pre-orders set to open in just three days, a leaked listing from a Portuguese retailer has set off fresh speculation about how much the game might cost. Screenshots from FNAC's online marketplace showed three separate listings for the title, each carrying a different price tag, though neither Rockstar Games nor parent company Take-Two Interactive has confirmed any official pricing yet.

Where Did The GTA 6 Price Leak Come From?

The listings on FNAC Portugal appeared under vague SKU codes, RS1, RS4 and RS5, priced at €89.99, €119.99 and €199.99. Converted to dollars, that works out to roughly $103, $138 and $229. Fans quickly assumed these represented the standard, deluxe and collector's editions of the game.

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However, billbil-kun, a leaker with a strong track record of accurately predicting game prices, pushed back on that theory. According to the leaker, the SKUs don't match Take-Two's usual EAN code prefixes, which suggests the listing was using placeholder pricing rather than real figures.

Looks like many people (including R*) are trying to disturb my holidays



Those SKUs are just placeholders bcz EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren’t belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes



So those prices are random ones



(& Sorry, w/o my PC, can’t do much to get real prices) pic.twitter.com/E7982km1lh — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) June 21, 2026

"Looks like many people (including Rockstar) are trying to disturb my holidays. Those SKUs are just placeholders because EAN codes (like UPC in the US) don't belong to Take Two traditional games prefixes," the leaker wrote on X, adding, "So those prices are random ones."

What Has Take-Two Said About GTA 6 Pricing?

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the pricing question back in April at the Interactive Innovation Conference, suggesting GTA 6 won't land at the steep price point that's been rumoured. "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less for the value delivery," Zelnick said.

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He added that pricing comes down to how a purchase feels to the buyer. "How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got."

Zelnick also noted that, relative to inflation, games have effectively become cheaper over time, with most titles staying in the $60-$70 range for over a decade. "If you look at it through that lens, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. But that isn't the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable."

Rockstar revealed the game's official cover art last Thursday and confirmed pre-orders begin June 25 across digital platforms and select retailers. GTA 6 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, arriving over 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V.