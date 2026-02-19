'No Technology Has Made Me Dream Bigger': Sundar Pichai At India AI Impact Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Artificial intelligence represents a turning point unlike any other in modern technological history, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Thursday, stressing that no previous innovation has expanded his sense of possibility in quite the same way. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Pichai described AI as the driving force behind what he called an era of “hyper progress”, capable of accelerating scientific discovery, transforming economies and reshaping public services at scale. But at the heart of his remarks was a more personal reflection on the magnitude of the moment.

No technology has made him "dream bigger" than artificial intelligence, Pichai said, capturing both the ambition and the uncertainty that define the current phase of AI development.

AI As A Catalyst For 'Hyper Progress'

Pichai framed AI as a foundational technology with the power to unlock breakthroughs across sectors. From healthcare research to climate modelling and education, he argued that AI can help solve complex global challenges faster than ever before.

For emerging economies in particular, he said, the technology offers a chance to leapfrog traditional development stages. Countries that invest early and wisely could compress years of incremental progress into far shorter timelines.

However, he warned that the benefits will not be evenly distributed unless access gaps are addressed head-on.

Preventing An AI Divide

Pichai cautioned that the existing digital divide must not evolve into an AI divide. Ensuring broad access to infrastructure will be critical, he stressed, adding, "that means investing in computing infra and connectivity".

Without adequate computing power, connectivity and policy support, large sections of the global population risk being left out of the AI revolution.

Trust, Collaboration And The Road Ahead

While highlighting AI’s vast promise, Pichai acknowledged that rapid progress brings responsibility. He described trust as the foundation of widespread technology adoption and called for cooperation among governments, companies and innovators.

"We have created tools like SynthID, used by journalists and citizen fact checkers globally to help verify the authenticity of the content you read and see. But no matter how bold we are or how responsible, we won't realise AI's full benefits unless we work together," he said.

Governments, he noted, must play a dual role in shaping the future of AI.

"..that includes as regulators, setting important rules of the road and addressing key risks, and importantly, also as innovators, bringing AI to public services that improve lives and accelerating adoption of these technologies for people and businesses," he pointed out.

For Pichai, the message was clear. Artificial intelligence is not merely an incremental upgrade to existing systems. It is a technology expansive enough to redefine what is possible and ambitious enough to inspire bigger dreams than ever before.