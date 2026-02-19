Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Humans Must Not Be Reduced To Data Points’: PM Modi At AI Summit 2026 Calls For Democratic AI

‘Humans Must Not Be Reduced To Data Points’: PM Modi At AI Summit 2026 Calls For Democratic AI

Addressing the Global AI Impact Summit, Modi said the central objective of the gathering was to ensure that AI remains human-centric, inclusive and responsive rather than directionless and disruptive.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a strong pitch for democratising artificial intelligence, warning that humans must not be reduced to mere data points in an increasingly machine-driven world.

Addressing the Global AI Impact Summit, Modi said the central objective of the gathering was to ensure that AI remains human-centric, inclusive and responsive rather than directionless and disruptive.

“AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that India views artificial intelligence through the lens of collective welfare. “The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark.”

‘AI Must Not Reduce Humans To Data Points’

In a pointed warning about the risks of unchecked technological dominance, Modi said, “For AI, humans are just data points. To ensure that humans are not reduced to mere raw material, AI must be democratised. It must be made a medium for inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South.”

Drawing an analogy with satellite navigation systems, he added, “We must give AI an open sky and also keep the command in our hands, like GPS. GPS shows us the way, but the final call on which direction we should go is ours. The direction in which we take AI today will determine our future.”

The remarks underscored India’s attempt to shape the global AI conversation around accountability, human agency and equitable access.

India Hosts ‘Historic’ AI Summit

Welcoming delegates from around the world, Modi described the gathering as the “most historic AI Summit of the world”, and said it was a matter of pride for the Global South that such an event was being organised in India.

“India is the centre of the world's largest tech pool,” he said, highlighting the country’s deep talent base in technology and innovation.

“The pace with which the world's youth are embracing AI and taking ownership of it is commendable. There is tremendous enthusiasm among young people for the AI Summit,” he noted.

The Prime Minister thanked global technology leaders for their participation and said he was welcoming them on behalf of 140 crore Indians.

AI Expanding Human Capabilities At Unprecedented Speed

In his address, Modi stressed that artificial intelligence is not merely about machines becoming smarter, but about amplifying human capabilities on an unprecedented scale.

“AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever,” he said.

He noted that unlike earlier technological revolutions that unfolded gradually, AI is reshaping economies and societies at remarkable speed.

Skilling, Trust And Digital Authenticity

Emphasising preparedness, the Prime Minister called for a mass movement around skills development.

“We must make skilling, reskilling, and lifelong learning a mass movement. The future of work will be inclusive, trusted, and human-centric. If we move forward together, artificial intelligence will elevate the potential of humanity,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for authenticity and trust in the digital ecosystem, signalling the importance of safeguards as AI-generated content becomes more widespread.

A Responsibility To Future Generations

Modi urged global stakeholders to approach AI with both ambition and responsibility.

“We have to have a big vision and shoulder an equally big responsibility. Along with the present generation, we also have to worry about what form of AI we will hand over to the coming generations. Therefore, the real question today is not what Artificial Intelligence can do in the future. The question is, what do we do with Artificial Intelligence in the present?” he said.

Drawing a comparison with nuclear technology, he added, “Such questions have come before humanity before. The most powerful example is nuclear power. We have seen its destruction and its positive contribution has also been seen.”

India’s ‘MANAV’ Vision For Artificial Intelligence

Speaking at the event, PM Modi explained that MANAV, the Hindi word for “human”, serves as an acronym representing five core principles: a Moral and Ethical System; Accountable Governance; National Sovereignty, particularly the right to data; Accessible and Inclusive technology; and Valid and Legitimate systems.

He described AI as a historic transformation comparable to the invention of wireless communication. “When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time,” PM Modi said. “Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact.”

Expanding on AI’s transformative potential, he reiterated that its value lies not merely in automation but in amplifying human ability.

Related Video

Vedic Veneration: Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Honors Batuks at His Lucknow Residence

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main goal of the Global AI Impact Summit?

The summit's main goal is to ensure AI remains human-centric, inclusive, and responsive, rather than directionless and disruptive. It aims to make AI a solution, not a disruption.

What is India's perspective on Artificial Intelligence?

India views AI through the lens of collective welfare, emphasizing 'welfare of all' and 'happiness of all' as its benchmark for AI development and application.

Why does Prime Minister Modi advocate for democratizing AI?

He warns that AI can reduce humans to mere data points. Democratizing AI aims to make it a tool for inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South, ensuring humans aren't treated as raw material.

How does Prime Minister Modi compare AI to GPS?

He compares AI to GPS, suggesting that while AI can show us the way forward, humans must retain the final command and control over the direction AI takes, just as we decide our route with GPS.

What role does skilling play in the future of AI?

Prime Minister Modi calls for a mass movement in skilling, reskilling, and lifelong learning. This is crucial for an inclusive, trusted, and human-centric future of work powered by AI.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi AI 'Narendra Modi' AI Summit 2026 Data Points Modi At AI Summit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Humans Must Not Be Reduced To Data Points’: PM Modi At AI Summit 2026 Calls For Democratic AI
‘Humans Must Not Be Reduced To Data Points’: PM Modi At AI Summit 2026 Calls For Democratic AI
World
Indian Sikh Called Dog, Nose Broken In Racial Attack At Australian Gym
Indian Sikh Called Dog, Nose Broken In Racial Attack At Australian Gym
News
AI Impact Summit 2026: Macron Says India Built What No Other Nation Has - A Digital System For 1.4 Billion
AI Impact Summit 2026: Macron Says India Built What No Other Nation Has - A Digital System For 1.4 Billion
India
Is Bill Gates Not Speaking At India AI Impact Summit Due To Epstein Files Row? Here's The Official Reason
Is Bill Gates Not Speaking At India AI Impact Summit Due To Epstein Files Row?
Advertisement

Videos

Vedic Veneration: Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Honors Batuks at His Lucknow Residence
PM AT AI SUMMIT: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam
MISSION 2027: Key Meeting at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Office Ahead of 2027 Polls
Breaking News: Stampede-Like Situation at Shivneri Fort in Pune During Shiv Jayanti
Breaking News: High Alert in Delhi as Pulwama Native Using Forged NIA Identity Caught Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget