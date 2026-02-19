Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a strong pitch for democratising artificial intelligence, warning that humans must not be reduced to mere data points in an increasingly machine-driven world.

Addressing the Global AI Impact Summit, Modi said the central objective of the gathering was to ensure that AI remains human-centric, inclusive and responsive rather than directionless and disruptive.

“AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that India views artificial intelligence through the lens of collective welfare. “The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark.”

‘AI Must Not Reduce Humans To Data Points’

In a pointed warning about the risks of unchecked technological dominance, Modi said, “For AI, humans are just data points. To ensure that humans are not reduced to mere raw material, AI must be democratised. It must be made a medium for inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South.”

Drawing an analogy with satellite navigation systems, he added, “We must give AI an open sky and also keep the command in our hands, like GPS. GPS shows us the way, but the final call on which direction we should go is ours. The direction in which we take AI today will determine our future.”

The remarks underscored India’s attempt to shape the global AI conversation around accountability, human agency and equitable access.

India Hosts ‘Historic’ AI Summit

Welcoming delegates from around the world, Modi described the gathering as the “most historic AI Summit of the world”, and said it was a matter of pride for the Global South that such an event was being organised in India.

“India is the centre of the world's largest tech pool,” he said, highlighting the country’s deep talent base in technology and innovation.

“The pace with which the world's youth are embracing AI and taking ownership of it is commendable. There is tremendous enthusiasm among young people for the AI Summit,” he noted.

The Prime Minister thanked global technology leaders for their participation and said he was welcoming them on behalf of 140 crore Indians.

AI Expanding Human Capabilities At Unprecedented Speed

In his address, Modi stressed that artificial intelligence is not merely about machines becoming smarter, but about amplifying human capabilities on an unprecedented scale.

“AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever,” he said.

He noted that unlike earlier technological revolutions that unfolded gradually, AI is reshaping economies and societies at remarkable speed.

Skilling, Trust And Digital Authenticity

Emphasising preparedness, the Prime Minister called for a mass movement around skills development.

“We must make skilling, reskilling, and lifelong learning a mass movement. The future of work will be inclusive, trusted, and human-centric. If we move forward together, artificial intelligence will elevate the potential of humanity,” he said.

He also highlighted the need for authenticity and trust in the digital ecosystem, signalling the importance of safeguards as AI-generated content becomes more widespread.

A Responsibility To Future Generations

Modi urged global stakeholders to approach AI with both ambition and responsibility.

“We have to have a big vision and shoulder an equally big responsibility. Along with the present generation, we also have to worry about what form of AI we will hand over to the coming generations. Therefore, the real question today is not what Artificial Intelligence can do in the future. The question is, what do we do with Artificial Intelligence in the present?” he said.

Drawing a comparison with nuclear technology, he added, “Such questions have come before humanity before. The most powerful example is nuclear power. We have seen its destruction and its positive contribution has also been seen.”

India’s ‘MANAV’ Vision For Artificial Intelligence

Speaking at the event, PM Modi explained that MANAV, the Hindi word for “human”, serves as an acronym representing five core principles: a Moral and Ethical System; Accountable Governance; National Sovereignty, particularly the right to data; Accessible and Inclusive technology; and Valid and Legitimate systems.

He described AI as a historic transformation comparable to the invention of wireless communication. “When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time,” PM Modi said. “Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact.”

Expanding on AI’s transformative potential, he reiterated that its value lies not merely in automation but in amplifying human ability.