Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9A: Is The Rs. 37,500 Price Difference Actually Worth It?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pixel 9 and 9A share chipset, 120Hz display size.

Pixel 9 features superior camera, faster wireless charging.

Pixel 9A boasts larger battery, better screen ratio.

Pixel 9 costs Rs. 79,999, 9A is Rs. 42,499.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 9A: Google has two strong contenders in its current Pixel lineup, the Pixel 9 and the newer Pixel 9A. While both phones share the same chipset and display size, they differ quite a bit when it comes to camera setup, battery, RAM, and price. If you are trying to decide between the two, here is a breakdown of everything you need to know before making a call.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 9A: Design And Display

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9A both come with a 6.3-inch OLED display running at 120Hz, with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a pixel density of around 422 PPI. On paper, the screens look identical. However, the Pixel 9A has a slightly higher screen-to-body ratio of around 83.5%, which means thinner bezels and a cleaner front look.

Where they differ is in build quality. The Pixel 9 uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is tougher, while the Pixel 9A comes with Gorilla Glass 3. The Pixel 9 is also slightly heavier at 198g compared to the 9A's 185.9g.

Both carry an IP68 rating, meaning they can handle water submersion up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. The Pixel 9A is available in Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian, while the Pixel 9 comes in Peony, Wintergreen, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 9A: Price

This is where things get interesting. The Google Pixel 9 is priced at Rs. 79,999, while the Pixel 9A comes in at Rs. 42,499. That is nearly a Rs. 37,500 difference between the two, which is significant by any measure.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 9A: Camera

The camera setup is one of the biggest differences between these two phones. The Pixel 9 has a 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide rear camera, along with a 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 9A, on the other hand, uses a 48MP wide and 13MP ultrawide setup, with a 13MP front camera.

Both phones support 4K video recording, OIS, and a similar range of AI-powered camera features like Night Sight, Magic Eraser, and Best Take. However, the Pixel 9's larger image sensors and higher-resolution ultrawide give it a clear edge for photography.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 9A: Battery

The Pixel 9A pulls ahead here with a 5,100mAh battery compared to the Pixel 9's 4,700mAh. For everyday users who want to go longer between charges, the 9A has the advantage.

The Pixel 9 does charge slightly faster at 27W wired and 15W wireless, while the 9A supports 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. The Pixel 9A also supports reverse wireless charging, which the Pixel 9 does not.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 9A: Launch Date

The Google Pixel 9 was released on August 13, 2024. The Pixel 9A is set to launch on March 19, 2025, making it the newer of the two devices.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 9A: Which One Is Better?

Both phones run on the same Google Tensor G4 chip, so performance is comparable. The key differences come down to what you value most. The Pixel 9A offers more RAM at 8GB versus 12GB on the Pixel 9 - wait, to clarify: the Pixel 9A has 8GB RAM while the Pixel 9 carries 12GB.

The Pixel 9A has a bigger battery and a better screen-to-body ratio. The Pixel 9 wins on cameras, faster wireless charging, and tougher glass.

If budget is a priority, the Pixel 9A at Rs. 42,499 offers solid value. If you want a better camera experience and a premium build, the Pixel 9 at Rs. 79,999 justifies the price.