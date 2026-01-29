Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyABP Live Tech How-To | Prepping For JEE Mains? Google Gemini Will Now Create Full Mock Exams For You

Google Gemini now lets JEE aspirants take full-length mock exams for free, following the latest NTA pattern, checking answers, explaining mistakes, and suggesting what to revise next.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google has added a new feature to its AI tool Gemini for Indian students preparing for JEE Main. After rolling out SAT practice support earlier this month, the company is now offering free JEE-style mock tests. These papers follow the latest NTA pattern and use verified material from Indian education platforms like PhysicsWallah and Careers360. The tool generates full-length exams, checks answers, and points out weak areas. 

Students can also get explanations and a basic study plan based on their performance, all through a simple prompt.

What Is The Gemini JEE Main Mock Test Tool?

The Google Gemini JEE Main mock test tool is an AI-based feature that creates practice papers for JEE aspirants. Each test follows the current NTA format. 

It includes 25 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with a total duration of three hours, similar to the real exam. The idea is to give students a way to practise in an exam-like environment without paying for a test series. 

Once a student completes a paper, Gemini checks the answers and shows where mistakes were made. It also explains the correct solutions in simple language.

Another part of the tool is feedback. It highlights strong areas and weak topics. Based on this, Gemini suggests what the student should revise. This can help students understand their preparation level and focus on topics that need more work.

Google says the questions are created using trusted study material from Indian platforms. This is meant to keep the content close to what students already study for JEE. 

The tool does not replace teachers or coaching, but it gives students an extra way to practise and review on their own.

How To Use Google Gemini JEE Main Mock Test: Step-By-Step Guide

Using the Google Gemini JEE Main mock test is simple and requires no special setup.

  1. Open Gemini on your phone or computer.
  2. Type: “I want to take a JEE Main mock test.”
  3. Gemini will create a full-length paper based on the latest exam pattern.
  4. Choose the normal three-hour limit or set your own time.
  5. Start answering questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.
  6. Submit the test after completing it.

After submission, Gemini will:

  • Show your score
  • Point out weak areas
  • Give correct answers with explanations
  • Suggest topics to revise
  • Create a basic study plan

Google has also said these tools will soon appear in Search under AI Mode. This will make them easier to find for students who rely on Google for study help.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new feature Google Gemini offers for JEE Main preparation?

Google Gemini now offers free JEE-style mock tests for Indian students. These tests follow the latest NTA pattern and use verified material from Indian education platforms.

How are the JEE Main mock tests generated by Gemini?

Gemini generates full-length mock tests with 25 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, mimicking the actual exam duration and pattern.

How can I access the JEE Main mock tests on Google Gemini?

Simply open Gemini and type 'I want to take a JEE Main mock test.' You can then choose the test duration and start answering questions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
