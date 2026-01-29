Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google has added a new feature to its AI tool Gemini for Indian students preparing for JEE Main. After rolling out SAT practice support earlier this month, the company is now offering free JEE-style mock tests. These papers follow the latest NTA pattern and use verified material from Indian education platforms like PhysicsWallah and Careers360. The tool generates full-length exams, checks answers, and points out weak areas.

Students can also get explanations and a basic study plan based on their performance, all through a simple prompt.

What Is The Gemini JEE Main Mock Test Tool?

The Google Gemini JEE Main mock test tool is an AI-based feature that creates practice papers for JEE aspirants. Each test follows the current NTA format.

Building on last week’s announcement of practice SATs in Gemini, you can now also take full-length mock JEE Main tests in Gemini at no cost. — Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) January 28, 2026

It includes 25 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with a total duration of three hours, similar to the real exam. The idea is to give students a way to practise in an exam-like environment without paying for a test series.

Once a student completes a paper, Gemini checks the answers and shows where mistakes were made. It also explains the correct solutions in simple language.

Another part of the tool is feedback. It highlights strong areas and weak topics. Based on this, Gemini suggests what the student should revise. This can help students understand their preparation level and focus on topics that need more work.

Google says the questions are created using trusted study material from Indian platforms. This is meant to keep the content close to what students already study for JEE.

The tool does not replace teachers or coaching, but it gives students an extra way to practise and review on their own.

How To Use Google Gemini JEE Main Mock Test: Step-By-Step Guide

Using the Google Gemini JEE Main mock test is simple and requires no special setup.

Open Gemini on your phone or computer. Type: “I want to take a JEE Main mock test.” Gemini will create a full-length paper based on the latest exam pattern. Choose the normal three-hour limit or set your own time. Start answering questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. Submit the test after completing it.

After submission, Gemini will:

Show your score

Point out weak areas

Give correct answers with explanations

Suggest topics to revise

Create a basic study plan

Google has also said these tools will soon appear in Search under AI Mode. This will make them easier to find for students who rely on Google for study help.

