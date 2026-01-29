Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyABP Live Tech How-To | Gemini Partners With ICC To Simplify Every Cricket Match For Fans

ABP Live Tech How-To | Gemini Partners With ICC To Simplify Every Cricket Match For Fans

Google teams up with ICC to show how Gemini AI can follow live cricket, identify players, track momentum shifts, and explain every key moment in plain English for everyday fans.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

AI is no longer limited to offices or classrooms. It is now entering stadiums and sports screens. Google’s partnership with the International Cricket Council shows how artificial intelligence can understand a live cricket match. Using Gemini 3 Pro, Google demonstrated how AI can watch a game, listen to commentary, and explain what is happening in simple words. 

From spotting key players to breaking down bowling styles, this experiment shows how AI can follow real sports action and turn long match footage into clear, readable insights for anyone watching.

What Is Google Gemini Cricket AI & How Is This Tool Different

Google Gemini Cricket AI is a system that can watch cricket videos and understand what is happening on screen. It does not rely only on written scorecards or stats. 

It looks at the actual match footage and listens to the audio. Then it explains the game in simple language.

In the ICC demo, Gemini analysed a long clip from a women’s World Cup match. It picked out key moments, identified players, and explained why certain overs changed the game. 

This is different from older tools that only worked with numbers or text. Here, the AI understands movement, sound, and context together.

This matters in a country like India, where cricket is followed by millions every day. Most fans want to understand the “why” behind a moment, why a bowler changed pace, why pressure built in the final overs, or why one player stood out. 

This kind of AI can make that clearer without needing expert-level knowledge. It is not about replacing commentators or analysts. It is about giving regular viewers an easier way to understand what they are already watching.

How To Use Google Gemini Cricket AI: Step-By-Step Guide

While the new feature looks interesting, many are still confused about how to use it. Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to test this new feature.

  • Open Gemini on your phone or computer.
  • Upload a cricket video or paste a match clip link.
  • Ask a simple question like, “What is happening in this over?”
  • Gemini scans the video and audio together.
  • It identifies players, shots, and match situations.
  • Ask follow-up questions like, “Why did this wicket matter?”
  • Get short, clear explanations in plain English.
  • Use it to review highlights or full matches.
  • Save notes for learning or practice.
  • Repeat with any match you want to understand better.

The idea is simple: watch cricket, ask questions, and let the AI explain the game in a way that feels easy and natural.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Google Gemini Cricket AI?

Google Gemini Cricket AI is a system that analyzes live cricket match footage and audio to understand and explain what's happening in the game in simple terms.

How does Gemini Cricket AI differ from older tools?

Unlike older tools that relied on stats or text, Gemini Cricket AI understands actual match footage and audio, processing movement, sound, and context together.

How can I use Google Gemini Cricket AI?

You can use it by opening Gemini, uploading a cricket video or link, and asking questions about the match. The AI will then scan the video and audio to provide explanations.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI SPorts TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Tech How-To
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Budget
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
India
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
Budget
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India’s Growth Outlook Strong, GDP Seen At Up to 7.2%
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s Growth Outlook Strong, GDP Seen At Up to 7.2%
Cities
Five Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threats
Five Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threats
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Mourn: Sunetra Pawar, Parth and Jai Pawar Lead Emotional Last Rites
Maharashtra Mourns: Ajit Pawar’s Final Journey, Baramati Mourns Secular Leader, 6-Time Maharashtra Deputy CM
Maharashtra Mourn: Family and NCP Leaders Emotional During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites
Maharashtra Mourn: Final rites of Ajit Pawar underway; thousands pay last respects in Baramati
Maharashtra Mourn: Baramati Witnesses Family Unity as Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites Begin with State Honors
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget