Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AI is no longer limited to offices or classrooms. It is now entering stadiums and sports screens. Google’s partnership with the International Cricket Council shows how artificial intelligence can understand a live cricket match. Using Gemini 3 Pro, Google demonstrated how AI can watch a game, listen to commentary, and explain what is happening in simple words.

From spotting key players to breaking down bowling styles, this experiment shows how AI can follow real sports action and turn long match footage into clear, readable insights for anyone watching.

What Is Google Gemini Cricket AI & How Is This Tool Different

Google Gemini Cricket AI is a system that can watch cricket videos and understand what is happening on screen. It does not rely only on written scorecards or stats.

We partnered with @ICC to show how Gemini 3 Pro can analyze video content.



By uploading a segment of the Cricket World Cup, Gemini can seamlessly process visual and audio data to identify key players, explain techniques, and highlight crucial turning points. 🏏 — Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) January 28, 2026

It looks at the actual match footage and listens to the audio. Then it explains the game in simple language.

In the ICC demo, Gemini analysed a long clip from a women’s World Cup match. It picked out key moments, identified players, and explained why certain overs changed the game.

This is different from older tools that only worked with numbers or text. Here, the AI understands movement, sound, and context together.

This matters in a country like India, where cricket is followed by millions every day. Most fans want to understand the “why” behind a moment, why a bowler changed pace, why pressure built in the final overs, or why one player stood out.

This kind of AI can make that clearer without needing expert-level knowledge. It is not about replacing commentators or analysts. It is about giving regular viewers an easier way to understand what they are already watching.

How To Use Google Gemini Cricket AI: Step-By-Step Guide

While the new feature looks interesting, many are still confused about how to use it. Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to test this new feature.

Open Gemini on your phone or computer.

Upload a cricket video or paste a match clip link.

Ask a simple question like, “What is happening in this over?”

Gemini scans the video and audio together.

It identifies players, shots, and match situations.

Ask follow-up questions like, “Why did this wicket matter?”

Get short, clear explanations in plain English.

Use it to review highlights or full matches.

Save notes for learning or practice.

Repeat with any match you want to understand better.

The idea is simple: watch cricket, ask questions, and let the AI explain the game in a way that feels easy and natural.