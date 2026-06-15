Apple Is Cutting Off 16 Devices With Its Next Big Update: Is Yours On The List?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's new OS updates drop support for 16 older devices.

WatchOS, iPadOS, macOS updates discontinue various older models.

iPhone 11 onwards compatible with iOS 27 updates.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 gave a preview of what's coming with the next wave of operating system updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. But alongside the new features, Apple also confirmed that 16 devices across four product categories will not make the cut.

With the arrival of iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, and tvOS 27, a notable chunk of older hardware is being left behind for the first time.

Which Apple Watch Models Are Losing Support With watchOS 27?

This is arguably the biggest change across all product categories. Apple is dropping support for five Apple Watch models with watchOS 27, which appears to be the largest single-generation compatibility cut in the platform's history. The devices losing support are:

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

Apple Watch Ultra (2022)

Apple Watch SE, second generation (2022)

Going forward, watchOS 27 will require hardware running on Apple's S9 or S10 chipsets.

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The iPad lineup is also seeing cuts. Apple has raised the minimum requirement to the A14 Bionic chip, which means five tablets that currently run iPadOS 26 will not receive iPadOS 27.

The affected models are the third-generation iPad Air, the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, the eighth-generation iPad, and the fifth-generation iPad mini.

What Happens To Intel Macs And Apple TV After The 2026 Updates?

According to Apple, macOS 27 Golden Gate will be the first major macOS release to support Apple Silicon exclusively, marking a full break from Intel processors. Four Intel-powered machines will not be eligible: the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019), MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, four Thunderbolt 3 ports), iMac (2020), and Mac Pro (2019).

On the Apple TV side, the Apple TV HD (2015) and the first-generation Apple TV 4K (2017) will not receive tvOS 27. Only the second and third-generation Apple TV 4K models will be supported.

As for iPhones, iOS 27 will retain compatibility with all models currently running iOS 26, starting from the iPhone 11. However, Apple Intelligence features will remain limited to iPhone 15 Pro and newer.

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Apple typically continues security updates and bug fixes for older OS versions for at least a year after a new version is released. The new updates are currently in developer beta and are expected to be publicly available later this year.