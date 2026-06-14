Google Director René Mayrhofer Quits Over Pentagon AI Partnership, Questions Company's Values

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google executive resigned over company's shifting AI, military stances.

Pentagon AI deal conflicted with his personal pacifist values.

Company reportedly abandoned environmental goals due to AI energy use.

Mayrhofer cited Google's moral compass, principles changing since joining.

A senior Google executive has resigned after publicly voicing concerns about the company's evolving approach to artificial intelligence, military partnerships and environmental commitments. René Mayrhofer, who served as Director of Android Platform Security, announced his departure in a detailed resignation letter, arguing that the Google he joined nearly a decade ago no longer reflects the principles that once attracted him to the company.

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A Different Google Than Before

According to Mayrhofer, one of Google's defining strengths was its willingness to listen to employees, even on difficult issues.

He pointed to earlier instances when staff opposition influenced company decisions, including the cancellation of Pentagon-related projects. He also referenced the AI principles introduced in 2018, which outlined limits on the use of artificial intelligence in certain military and surveillance contexts.

“Don't Be Evil wasn't just a slogan... it was a north star for teams making hard calls,” Mayrhofer said.

In his view, those values played a significant role in shaping Google's reputation and internal culture during his early years at the company.

Pentagon AI Agreement Sparks Resignation

At the heart of Mayrhofer's departure is Google's decision to allow the US Department of Defense to use certain AI models for classified work.

The executive, who describes himself as a pacifist, said he could not support the direction the company was taking. He argued that the agreement conflicted with principles previously outlined by Google's leadership and represented a boundary he was unwilling to cross.

"This unfortunately leaves me with the only choice to resign," he wrote.

Concerns Over Climate Commitments

Mayrhofer's criticism extended beyond defence-related work. He also accused the company of moving away from environmental goals that were once central to its public commitments.

“Google management has quietly abandoned its goals to become carbon-neutral because of the AI model energy usage,” he wrote.

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A Farewell Marked By Disappointment

While describing his decision as difficult, Mayrhofer said he felt it had become unavoidable. He stressed that his concerns were not limited to a single agreement but reflected what he viewed as a broader cultural change inside the organisation.

“Worse, Google management is now signing deals with the US Ministry of War—where “any lawful purpose” by the current US government has already been repeatedly demonstrated to be in violation of international laws.”

In his farewell message, he expressed sadness over leaving the company while also hoping that its leadership would revisit the principles that once shaped its identity.

"I am quite sad that it had to come to this, and desperately hope Google management re-discovers its moral compass," he wrote.