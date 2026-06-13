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HomeGamingNintendo Today App Is Finally Available In India — Here's What It Means

Nintendo Today App Is Finally Available In India — Here's What It Means

Users need a Nintendo account to access the app. Nintendo Today was originally launched for Android and iOS devices on March 27, 2025, before expanding to India this month.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nintendo Today app launched in India after global debut.
  • This marks India's first console-focused Nintendo app release.
  • Launch follows reports of Nintendo's wider India presence.

Nintendo has officially released its Nintendo Today app in India, bringing the company's dedicated news and events platform to Indian users 14 months after its global debut.

The app became available on Apple's App Store and Google Play in India this week. Designed as a digital calendar and news hub, Nintendo Today focuses on updates related to Nintendo products, upcoming events and activities taking place both in the real world and within Nintendo games.

Users need a Nintendo account to access the app. Nintendo Today was originally launched for Android and iOS devices on March 27, 2025, before expanding to India this month.

First Console-Focused Nintendo App In India

Nintendo has previously launched mobile offerings in India, including Super Mario Run and Mario Kart Tour. However, those were standalone games.

Nintendo Today marks the first time the company has officially released an India-specific app directly linked to its console ecosystem, including the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Move Follows Reports Of Nintendo's India Plans

The launch comes roughly a month after the Day Zero Podcast, hosted by Mikhail Madnani and Rahul Majumdar, reported on Nintendo's plans for a wider India presence.

While the arrival of Nintendo Today signals progress, questions remain over the company's broader strategy for the Indian market.

Switch 2 Launch Still Awaited

Industry watchers are hoping Nintendo's India plans extend beyond a news application and include the launch of additional hardware offerings.

A Nintendo Switch 2 launch in India would be welcomed, particularly as the company looks to strengthen its presence in one of the world's largest gaming markets.

For now, the arrival of Nintendo Today appears to be another step towards a deeper Nintendo ecosystem in the country.

Calls For More Nintendo Services

Attention is also turning to the Nintendo Switch app, which enables multiplayer features and voice chat functionality for console users.

Its availability in India would further expand Nintendo's ecosystem and provide local users with access to services already offered in several international markets.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Nintendo Today app?

Nintendo Today functions as a digital calendar and news hub. It provides updates on Nintendo products, upcoming events, and activities within Nintendo games and in the real world.

When did the Nintendo Today app become available in India?

The Nintendo Today app launched in India this week on Apple's App Store and Google Play. This release follows its global debut 14 months ago.

Why is the Nintendo Today app launch significant for India?

It is Nintendo's first app specifically for India that links directly to its console ecosystem, like the Nintendo Switch. Earlier mobile offerings were standalone games.

What is required to use the Nintendo Today app?

Users must have a Nintendo account to access and utilize the features of the Nintendo Today app. Without one, full functionality is not available.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple App Store Google Play Gaming Nintendo Today App Nintendo Today App Live In India Super Mario Run Mario Kart Tour Gamers Updates
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