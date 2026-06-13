Nintendo Today App Is Finally Available In India — Here's What It Means

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nintendo Today app launched in India after global debut.

This marks India's first console-focused Nintendo app release.

Launch follows reports of Nintendo's wider India presence.

Nintendo has officially released its Nintendo Today app in India, bringing the company's dedicated news and events platform to Indian users 14 months after its global debut.

The app became available on Apple's App Store and Google Play in India this week. Designed as a digital calendar and news hub, Nintendo Today focuses on updates related to Nintendo products, upcoming events and activities taking place both in the real world and within Nintendo games.

Users need a Nintendo account to access the app. Nintendo Today was originally launched for Android and iOS devices on March 27, 2025, before expanding to India this month.

First Console-Focused Nintendo App In India

Nintendo has previously launched mobile offerings in India, including Super Mario Run and Mario Kart Tour. However, those were standalone games.

Nintendo Today marks the first time the company has officially released an India-specific app directly linked to its console ecosystem, including the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Move Follows Reports Of Nintendo's India Plans

The launch comes roughly a month after the Day Zero Podcast, hosted by Mikhail Madnani and Rahul Majumdar, reported on Nintendo's plans for a wider India presence.

While the arrival of Nintendo Today signals progress, questions remain over the company's broader strategy for the Indian market.

Switch 2 Launch Still Awaited

Industry watchers are hoping Nintendo's India plans extend beyond a news application and include the launch of additional hardware offerings.

A Nintendo Switch 2 launch in India would be welcomed, particularly as the company looks to strengthen its presence in one of the world's largest gaming markets.

For now, the arrival of Nintendo Today appears to be another step towards a deeper Nintendo ecosystem in the country.

Calls For More Nintendo Services

Attention is also turning to the Nintendo Switch app, which enables multiplayer features and voice chat functionality for console users.

Its availability in India would further expand Nintendo's ecosystem and provide local users with access to services already offered in several international markets.