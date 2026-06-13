Cell Broadcast Emergency Alert System Temporarily Suspended; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government suspended Cell Broadcast service, citing precautionary measures.

Critical public warning system now undergoes technical/procedural review.

Launched in May, it provided real-time, geo-targeted emergency warnings.

Developed indigenously, ensuring reliable communication during network overload.

The Cell Broadcast (CB) service, launched by the government for timely dissemination of disaster and emergency related alerts to its citizens, has been temporarily suspended following an advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the advisory, the suspension has been implemented as a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until further notice.

The Cell Broadcast system serves as a critical public warning mechanism, enabling authorities to disseminate emergency alerts and disaster-related information to mobile users across affected regions.

Officials said the reasons behind the suspension have not been specified immediately, though authorities indicated that technical or procedural reviews may be underway in coordination with relevant agencies.

Updates regarding the restoration of the service will be communicated in due course, depending on further directions from the NDMA.

The suspension is expected to be temporary, with authorities reviewing the system's functionality and operational protocols to ensure its effective and secure deployment in the future.

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Key Tool For Disaster Warnings Launched In May

The CB service is widely used for issuing real-time alerts during natural disasters, security situations and other emergencies.

The system enables rapid dissemination of information without relying on conventional mobile networks or internet connectivity, making it an important component of emergency communication infrastructure.

Earlier in May, the Government of India launched a nationwide Cell Broadcast System (CBS), aimed at strengthening the country's disaster warning and emergency communication framework through near-real-time, geo-targeted alerts.

The system was inaugurated by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who described the initiative as a major shift from a reactive response model to a proactive approach focused on citizen safety.

“The launch of the Cell Broadcast System marks a transformative step in India's disaster management framework, reflecting our shift from a reactive to a proactive approach in safeguarding citizens,” Scindia had said at the launch event.

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Indigenous Technology

The Cell Broadcast System was developed indigenously by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with the NDMA and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The system allows authorities to broadcast emergency alerts simultaneously to mobile users within specific geographic areas.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the technology enables near real-time, geo-targeted alerts to reach millions of users instantly and addresses limitations associated with conventional SMS-based warning systems, which can face delays during periods of network congestion.

Officials said the platform is designed to function even under heavy network load, ensuring reliable communication during emergencies when conventional communication systems may be strained.

Alerts are delivered as priority pop-up notifications accompanied by loud alert tones. Supported devices can also read alerts aloud, enhancing accessibility for users during critical situations.