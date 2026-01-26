Android 17 Adds Gentle Blur To Volume Bar, Power Menu & Panels: Here’s What Changes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google is giving Android 17 a fresh, softer look. The new update adds more blur across the system, making menus and sliders feel light and modern. Instead of solid light or dark boxes, many UI elements will now be slightly see-through. This lets users see what’s behind the panel they are using. The change follows last year’s Material 3 Expressive style but stays subtle.

It adds depth, keeps things familiar, and makes Android feel smoother without changing how it works.

Android 17 Blur Design Brings A Softer System Look

Android 17 introduces blur in places you use every day. The volume bar, power menu, and full volume panel will now appear translucent.

When you open them on the home screen, you will still see your wallpaper and app icons in the background. Inside an app, the blur lets you faintly see what’s beneath the panel.

This design is not loud or flashy. It is gentle and clean. The blur is tinted using your Dynamic Colour theme, so it still matches your phone’s style. Google first tested this idea in Android 16 QPR1 with notifications and Quick Settings.

Back then, the goal was to create depth and help users stay aware of the app running behind the panel. Android 17 simply takes that idea further across the system.

Material 3 Expressive Blur In Android 17 Stays Subtle

Even with these changes, Android 17 is not a full redesign. Most of the interface still looks and works the same. Buttons, layouts, and flows remain familiar. The blur just replaces flat backgrounds in key areas.

Compared to Apple’s Liquid Glass on iOS, Android’s approach is calmer. It feels modern without being distracting. Right now, this blur is only for system elements.

Apps using Material 3 Expressive do not yet support this translucent style. It is unclear if Google will later bring this look to third-party apps.

For now, Android 17 focuses on making the system feel lighter and more alive. It adds polish without forcing users to relearn anything. The result is a cleaner, smoother Android that feels fresh but still comfortable.