Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyAndroid 17 Adds Gentle Blur To Volume Bar, Power Menu & Panels: Here’s What Changes

Android 17 Adds Gentle Blur To Volume Bar, Power Menu & Panels: Here’s What Changes

Android 17 follows Material 3 Expressive with subtle transparency across the system, letting wallpapers and apps shine through panels for a softer, more modern Android experience.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google is giving Android 17 a fresh, softer look. The new update adds more blur across the system, making menus and sliders feel light and modern. Instead of solid light or dark boxes, many UI elements will now be slightly see-through. This lets users see what’s behind the panel they are using. The change follows last year’s Material 3 Expressive style but stays subtle. 

It adds depth, keeps things familiar, and makes Android feel smoother without changing how it works.

Android 17 Blur Design Brings A Softer System Look

Android 17 introduces blur in places you use every day. The volume bar, power menu, and full volume panel will now appear translucent. 

When you open them on the home screen, you will still see your wallpaper and app icons in the background. Inside an app, the blur lets you faintly see what’s beneath the panel.

This design is not loud or flashy. It is gentle and clean. The blur is tinted using your Dynamic Colour theme, so it still matches your phone’s style. Google first tested this idea in Android 16 QPR1 with notifications and Quick Settings. 

Back then, the goal was to create depth and help users stay aware of the app running behind the panel. Android 17 simply takes that idea further across the system.

Material 3 Expressive Blur In Android 17 Stays Subtle

Even with these changes, Android 17 is not a full redesign. Most of the interface still looks and works the same. Buttons, layouts, and flows remain familiar. The blur just replaces flat backgrounds in key areas.

Compared to Apple’s Liquid Glass on iOS, Android’s approach is calmer. It feels modern without being distracting. Right now, this blur is only for system elements. 

Apps using Material 3 Expressive do not yet support this translucent style. It is unclear if Google will later bring this look to third-party apps.

For now, Android 17 focuses on making the system feel lighter and more alive. It adds polish without forcing users to relearn anything. The result is a cleaner, smoother Android that feels fresh but still comfortable.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main visual change in Android 17?

Android 17 introduces a softer, blurred look to system elements. Menus and sliders will appear translucent, allowing you to see what's behind them.

Where will the blur effect be visible in Android 17?

The blur effect will be applied to daily-use elements like the volume bar, power menu, and full volume panel. You'll see your wallpaper or app icons faintly in the background.

Does Android 17's blur design significantly alter the user interface?

No, Android 17 is not a full redesign. The blur is a subtle addition to key system areas, replacing flat backgrounds while keeping the overall interface familiar.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
News
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
India
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
Advertisement

Videos

Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Republic Day 2026: Jammu & Kashmir Tableau Showcases Handicrafts and Folk Traditions
Breaking News: Indian Air Force Showcases Power with Grand Fly-Past on Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026: Rafale Jets Thunder Across Sky, India’s Aerial Power on Full Display
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget