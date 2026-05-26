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HomeGamingTikTok's Khaby Lame Is Now In A James Bond Video Game, 007 First Light: Check Its Release Date

TikTok's Khaby Lame Is Now In A James Bond Video Game, 007 First Light: Check Its Release Date

IO Interactive has revealed Khaby Lame as a surprise character in the upcoming James Bond game 007 First Light, launching May 27 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TikTok star Khaby Lame debuts in upcoming James Bond game.
  • Lame's signature reaction is featured in a game trailer.
  • Developers collaborated with Lame on his in-game appearance.

Khaby Lame, the TikTok creator known for his wordless reactions to overcomplicated life hacks, is making his video game debut. IO Interactive announced on Monday, May 25, that Lame has joined the cast of the upcoming James Bond game, 007 First Light. 

The announcement was made via X and came with a clip that nods to Khaby's signature style, where Bond approaches him asking for directions to the Tranquillity Cave, despite a sign clearly pointing the way. Lame responds with his trademark gesture, sending Bond on his way.

How Khaby Lame Was Brought Into The Game

IO Interactive said it "worked closely" with Lame on his inclusion, getting him scanned and collaborating on the design of his in-game outfit.

The announcement arrived two days before the game's official release date, which is May 27. Players who pre-order the title can access it one day early.

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The developers also noted that "a few users got hold of the disc early," which led to the first 13 minutes of the game being shared on YouTube ahead of the official launch.

What Is 007 First Light About?

007 First Light is an origin story centred on a younger version of the man who eventually becomes Bond, set before he earns his 00 status. The game is scheduled to release on May 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. A version for Nintendo Switch 2 is planned for later this year.

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The casting of Khaby Lame adds an unexpected, lighthearted touch to the project. His cameo fits naturally into the game's tone, playing on his internet fame without feeling forced. 

With millions of followers across social platforms, his appearance is likely to draw attention from audiences who may not typically follow video game releases, bringing a wider crowd to the 007 franchise.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Khaby Lame's role in the new James Bond game?

Khaby Lame is making his video game debut in 007 First Light. He has joined the cast and will appear in the upcoming James Bond game.

What is 007 First Light about?

007 First Light is an origin story focusing on a younger James Bond before he achieved his 00 status. It's a globetrotting adventure.

When is 007 First Light scheduled for release?

The game is scheduled to release on May 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is planned for later this year.

How was Khaby Lame included in the game development?

IO Interactive worked closely with Khaby Lame. They scanned him and collaborated on the design of his in-game outfit.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Khaby Lame Gaming TECHNOLOGY
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