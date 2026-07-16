Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price In India May Cross Rs 1.8 Lakh, Leaks Point At Dual-Fold Strategy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked pricing indicates Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899.

Samsung plans two distinct Galaxy Z Fold designs.

Fold 8 adopts wider design, Ultra keeps traditional book.

New foldables, Watch 9 unveiled at July 22 event.

Samsung's upcoming foldable lineup has surfaced in a fresh leak, and the biggest talking point is not the hardware but the pricing. New reports suggest the South Korean tech giant could launch two distinct Galaxy Z Fold models this year, with leaked prices indicating that the premium foldables may carry eye-watering price tags when they arrive.

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, an alleged in-store display spotted at a Samsung retail outlet in South Korea has added fuel to ongoing rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.

Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Prices Leak Ahead Of Launch

According to reports cited by Android Authority, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could start at $1,899 in the US, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may debut at $2,099.

Converted to Indian currency, the leaked prices work out to roughly Rs 1.63 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh respectively before taxes and local market adjustments. Samsung's India pricing could be even higher once GST and regional pricing strategies are factored in.

Separate European leaks point to starting prices of €1,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and €2,199 for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. At current exchange rates, these translate to approximately Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.2 lakh, respectively.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8, meanwhile, is tipped to start at €1,299, which is roughly Rs 1.3 lakh.

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Samsung May Introduce Two Different Fold Designs

The latest leaks suggest Samsung is preparing a major shake-up for its foldable portfolio.

Reports indicate the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 may not be a traditional successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Instead, it is expected to feature a wider, tablet-like design with a 4:3 aspect ratio display. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is said to retain the taller book-style design seen on previous Fold models.

If accurate, Samsung would effectively offer two premium foldables aimed at different types of users rather than simply refreshing a single Fold model annually.

The alleged retail display reportedly showcased the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 together, further strengthening speculation that Samsung plans to expand its foldable range this year.

Leaked Specifications Suggest Flagship Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature a large foldable display measuring between 7.6 inches and 7.8 inches with a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. The cover display is rumoured to measure around 5.4 to 5.5 inches.

Under the hood, both Fold models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and storage options reaching 1TB.

The standard Fold 8 is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

One notable difference between the two models could be the camera setup. Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may feature a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, while the Ultra variant could add a dedicated telephoto camera.

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All To Be Revealed On July 22

Samsung has already confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in London on July 22. The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Watch 9 lineup during the event.

While the latest leaks paint a clearer picture of Samsung's foldable plans, official pricing, India availability, software features and durability improvements remain under wraps. Those details are likely to be revealed when Samsung takes the stage later this month.