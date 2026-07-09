Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leaked Early And Its Passport-Style Design Has People Talking

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Official-looking renders reveal Galaxy Z Fold 8's new design direction.

Features passport-style form and new 16:10 front panel.

Expected specs: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 4800mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 have surfaced online, giving a detailed look at the device before its formal reveal. Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event for July 22, but the leaks have already done much of the talking. The renders show a notably different design direction compared to previous Fold models, covering everything from the colour options to the display proportions. Here is what the leaked images reveal about the upcoming foldable.

What Do The Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 Renders Show?

Android Headlines published what appear to be official renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, showing the device in three colours: Cream, Graphite, and Lavender. A fourth shade called "Pistachio" is also reportedly in the works as a Samsung.com exclusive, though a clear look at it may only come at the July 22 launch event.

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The design takes on a passport-style form factor, drawing comparisons to the first-generation Pixel Fold. The front cover display measures 5.5 inches with a QHD+ resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, a noticeable shift from the taller, narrower panels that have become standard on most smartphones. The inner display comes in at 7.6 inches QHD+ with a 4:3 aspect ratio, which should deliver a better media experience than the near-square screens seen on current foldables.

What Specs Does The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Pack Under the Hood?

The Fold 8 is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with Samsung's in-house "for Galaxy" tuning, paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage starts at 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB options also expected.

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The phone measures 9.7mm thick when folded and 4.5mm when open, weighing around 200 grams. Battery capacity sits at 4,800mAh with 25W charging.