Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTechnologyGadgetsIs Galaxy Z Fold 8 Getting A Wider Look? Samsung's Teasers Say Yes

Is Galaxy Z Fold 8 Getting A Wider Look? Samsung's Teasers Say Yes

Samsung's latest teasers show pizza, chocolate, and puzzles, but what they're really pointing to is a foldable phone that could change the company's design language forever.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samsung readies Galaxy Unpacked, revealing new Z Fold 8 series.
  • Teasers suggest a new wide, shorter foldable form factor.
  • Huawei, Apple also entering the wide foldable phone market.

Samsung is gearing up for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, expected to take place later this month. The South Korean tech company is widely anticipated to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones, with this year's lineup potentially including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. 

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date, the company has started dropping teasers online, hinting at what could be its most significant foldable redesign in recent years.

What Are Samsung's Teasers Hinting At?

Samsung has posted new teaser videos across its social media channels featuring everyday objects like pizza slices, chocolate bars, and puzzle pieces, all sharing an unusually wide shape. 

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Says Its New Username Feature Is Optional And Will Not Allow Impersonation

The videos do not show any device directly or name any upcoming product. Instead, they repeatedly highlight a wide aspect ratio, pointing toward a rumoured wide foldable smartphone with a noticeably shorter and broader folded form factor compared to the company's standard book-style design.

According to previous reports, Samsung is planning to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22. At the event, the company is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, along with the Galaxy Watch 9 series.

Who Else Is Working On A Wide Foldable Phone?

Samsung is not the only player in the wide foldable space. Huawei has already launched the Pura X Max in China as its first wide foldable, equipped with a 5,300mAh battery. 

Apple is also expected to enter the foldable market later this year, with reports suggesting it could launch its first foldable phone, referred to as the iPhone Ultra, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

ALSO READ: Have You Seen iPhone 18 Pro's New Colour Yet? These Leaked Images Are Worth A Look

As for Samsung's own lineup, the rumour mill suggests the new wide foldable could debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the traditional book-style foldable may be marketed as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Samsung expected to unveil at its next Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung is expected to unveil its new foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The Galaxy Watch 9 series may also be revealed.

What are Samsung's recent teasers hinting at?

Samsung's teasers feature everyday objects with an unusually wide shape. They point towards a rumoured wide foldable smartphone with a shorter and broader folded form factor.

When and where is the next Galaxy Unpacked event rumoured to take place?

According to previous reports, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is planned for London on July 22. The company has started dropping teasers online.

Which other companies are working on wide foldable phones?

Huawei has already launched its wide foldable, the Pura X Max, in China. Apple is also expected to enter the foldable market later this year.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung Gadgets TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
Is Galaxy Z Fold 8 Getting A Wider Look? Samsung's Teasers Say Yes
Is Galaxy Z Fold 8 Getting A Wider Look? Samsung's Teasers Say Yes
Gadgets
Have You Seen iPhone 18 Pro's New Colour Yet? These Leaked Images Are Worth A Look
Have You Seen iPhone 18 Pro's New Colour Yet? These Leaked Images Are Worth A Look
Gadgets
EXCLUSIVE | Asus Is Betting India's Next PC User Won't Buy A 'Regular' Laptop
Asus Is Betting India's Next PC User Won't Buy A 'Regular' Laptop
Gadgets
Orient Aerosilent BLDC Pro Review: Ninja Mode On, With A Dash Of Class
Orient Aerosilent BLDC Pro Review: Ninja Mode On, With A Dash Of Class
Advertisement

Videos

Security arrangements: Amarnath Yatra 2026 Begins Amid Tight Security and High Devotion
Delhi Monsoon: Monsoon officially arrives in Delhi-NCR after 5-day delay.
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy rains trigger widespread disruption across multiple Indian states.
SIT Probe: Special Investigation Team may visit Ayodhya for further investigation.
Mumbai Weather: Heavy rain warning issued amid rising concerns of waterlogging.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget