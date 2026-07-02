Is Galaxy Z Fold 8 Getting A Wider Look? Samsung's Teasers Say Yes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung readies Galaxy Unpacked, revealing new Z Fold 8 series.

Teasers suggest a new wide, shorter foldable form factor.

Huawei, Apple also entering the wide foldable phone market.

Samsung is gearing up for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, expected to take place later this month. The South Korean tech company is widely anticipated to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones, with this year's lineup potentially including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date, the company has started dropping teasers online, hinting at what could be its most significant foldable redesign in recent years.

What Are Samsung's Teasers Hinting At?

Samsung has posted new teaser videos across its social media channels featuring everyday objects like pizza slices, chocolate bars, and puzzle pieces, all sharing an unusually wide shape.

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The videos do not show any device directly or name any upcoming product. Instead, they repeatedly highlight a wide aspect ratio, pointing toward a rumoured wide foldable smartphone with a noticeably shorter and broader folded form factor compared to the company's standard book-style design.

According to previous reports, Samsung is planning to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22. At the event, the company is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, along with the Galaxy Watch 9 series.

Who Else Is Working On A Wide Foldable Phone?

Samsung is not the only player in the wide foldable space. Huawei has already launched the Pura X Max in China as its first wide foldable, equipped with a 5,300mAh battery.

Apple is also expected to enter the foldable market later this year, with reports suggesting it could launch its first foldable phone, referred to as the iPhone Ultra, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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As for Samsung's own lineup, the rumour mill suggests the new wide foldable could debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the traditional book-style foldable may be marketed as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.