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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsSamsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 All But Confirmed In Latest Teaser

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 All But Confirmed In Latest Teaser

Samsung has teased its next Galaxy Watch lineup ahead of Unpacked, highlighting smarter health tracking, longer battery life and AI-powered wellness features arriving on July 22.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samsung confirmed new Galaxy Watch models with AI capabilities.
  • Deeper personalized health tracking will utilize integrated AI.
  • Hardware improvements promise enhanced tracking accuracy and battery life.
  • AI will transform health data into actionable, real-time insights.

Samsung has confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 ahead of its next Galaxy Unpacked event, with a new teaser highlighting major artificial intelligence features and deeper personalised health tracking capabilities coming to its smartwatch lineup. The Korean tech giant stopped short of naming the devices directly, but its latest announcement makes it clear that new Galaxy Watch models are on the way.

The teaser positions the upcoming wearables as a key part of Samsung's AI ecosystem, with a strong focus on health monitoring, wellness insights and long-term tracking accuracy.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 during the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 22. The event is also expected to host the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price In India May Cross Rs 1.8 Lakh, Leaks Point At Dual-Fold Strategy

Focus On AI

In its latest preview, Samsung outlined how artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important across its device ecosystem, with smartwatches playing a central role in delivering personalised experiences.

The company said: "As AI becomes an integral part of daily life, mobile devices serve as the primary entry point for unlocking its full potential. What matters most is how AI can be meaningfully integrated into everyday life — seamlessly, intuitively and in ways that truly offer support."

Samsung added that it is working to bring these AI-powered capabilities across its product ecosystem, while positioning Galaxy Watch as a major touchpoint for health-focused intelligence.

The company stated: "We are focused on bringing these intelligent experiences to our entire ecosystem, with Galaxy Watch playing a critical role as a health-first, always-on gateway for advanced, personalized AI."

Galaxy Watch 9, Ultra 2 Expected To Deliver Better Tracking, Battery Life

Samsung's teaser also points to hardware improvements in the upcoming smartwatch range. According to the company, the next Galaxy Watch generation will feature redesigned internal components and improved battery performance aimed at enabling longer and more accurate health tracking.

The company said: "Simply wearing the new Galaxy Watch is all it takes to experience a whole new level of effortless wellness. Galaxy Watch works continuously in the background, making comprehensive healthcare a seamless part of your daily routine."

Samsung further noted: "Powered by all-new internal components and enhanced battery life, the upcoming Watch is built to track your health for longer and with greater accuracy."

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra May Have Zero Visible Crease, Thanks To Titanium

Focus Shifts To Personalised Wellness & Real-Time Insights

The biggest theme emerging from Samsung's teaser is the use of AI to transform raw health data into actionable insights. The company suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will offer more advanced analysis of sleep, activity and overall wellness patterns.

Highlighting the direction of its future wearables, Samsung said: "Galaxy Watch has always understood us in ways we can’t always see — tracking how we rest, move and sleep. Now enhanced with intelligent, AI-driven insights, it is evolving to help us better understand and proactively manage our health in real time."

With less than two weeks remaining before Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung's latest teaser strongly indicates that the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will be among the headline announcements, bringing AI-powered health features, improved endurance and more personalised wellness tools to users.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which new Galaxy Watch models has Samsung confirmed?

Samsung has confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. These new models will be unveiled at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

What are the main features highlighted for the new Galaxy Watch models?

The new Galaxy Watch models will focus on major artificial intelligence features and deeper personalized health tracking. They aim to provide advanced health monitoring, wellness insights, and tracking accuracy.

When will the new Galaxy Watch models be unveiled?

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 during the Galaxy Unpacked event. This event is scheduled for July 22.

What hardware improvements are expected in the new Galaxy Watches?

The upcoming Galaxy Watch generation will feature redesigned internal components and improved battery performance. These enhancements aim for longer and more accurate health tracking.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets News Galaxy Unpacked TEchnology News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch 9
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