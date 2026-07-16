Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 All But Confirmed In Latest Teaser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung confirmed new Galaxy Watch models with AI capabilities.

Deeper personalized health tracking will utilize integrated AI.

Hardware improvements promise enhanced tracking accuracy and battery life.

AI will transform health data into actionable, real-time insights.

Samsung has confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 ahead of its next Galaxy Unpacked event, with a new teaser highlighting major artificial intelligence features and deeper personalised health tracking capabilities coming to its smartwatch lineup. The Korean tech giant stopped short of naming the devices directly, but its latest announcement makes it clear that new Galaxy Watch models are on the way.

The teaser positions the upcoming wearables as a key part of Samsung's AI ecosystem, with a strong focus on health monitoring, wellness insights and long-term tracking accuracy.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 during the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 22. The event is also expected to host the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8.

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Focus On AI

In its latest preview, Samsung outlined how artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important across its device ecosystem, with smartwatches playing a central role in delivering personalised experiences.

The company said: "As AI becomes an integral part of daily life, mobile devices serve as the primary entry point for unlocking its full potential. What matters most is how AI can be meaningfully integrated into everyday life — seamlessly, intuitively and in ways that truly offer support."

Samsung added that it is working to bring these AI-powered capabilities across its product ecosystem, while positioning Galaxy Watch as a major touchpoint for health-focused intelligence.

The company stated: "We are focused on bringing these intelligent experiences to our entire ecosystem, with Galaxy Watch playing a critical role as a health-first, always-on gateway for advanced, personalized AI."

Galaxy Watch 9, Ultra 2 Expected To Deliver Better Tracking, Battery Life

Samsung's teaser also points to hardware improvements in the upcoming smartwatch range. According to the company, the next Galaxy Watch generation will feature redesigned internal components and improved battery performance aimed at enabling longer and more accurate health tracking.

The company said: "Simply wearing the new Galaxy Watch is all it takes to experience a whole new level of effortless wellness. Galaxy Watch works continuously in the background, making comprehensive healthcare a seamless part of your daily routine."

Samsung further noted: "Powered by all-new internal components and enhanced battery life, the upcoming Watch is built to track your health for longer and with greater accuracy."

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Focus Shifts To Personalised Wellness & Real-Time Insights

The biggest theme emerging from Samsung's teaser is the use of AI to transform raw health data into actionable insights. The company suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will offer more advanced analysis of sleep, activity and overall wellness patterns.

Highlighting the direction of its future wearables, Samsung said: "Galaxy Watch has always understood us in ways we can’t always see — tracking how we rest, move and sleep. Now enhanced with intelligent, AI-driven insights, it is evolving to help us better understand and proactively manage our health in real time."

With less than two weeks remaining before Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung's latest teaser strongly indicates that the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will be among the headline announcements, bringing AI-powered health features, improved endurance and more personalised wellness tools to users.