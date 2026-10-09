Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Smartphone Deals By Budget, From Rs 13,999 To Rs 84,999

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers significant smartphone discounts.

Deals span budget, mid-range, and premium phone segments.

Offers include exchange, EMI, coupons, and SBI card discount.

Always verify final price, variant, and seller details.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 is now live, and smartphones are among the biggest draws. Amazon is offering exchange savings of up to Rs 70,000, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 2,944 a month and coupon savings of up to Rs 7,500, along with a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI cards. Here are the picks worth a look at each budget, using prices Amazon has listed.

Budget Phones Under Rs 25,000

Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition (4GB+128GB) is listed at Rs 15,999, the Lava Bold N4 Pro (6GB+128GB) at Rs 13,999 and the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G (4GB+128GB) at Rs 16,999. The OnePlus N6 (4GB+128GB) is at Rs 21,999, while the iQOO Z11xa 5G (8GB+128GB) at Rs 24,999 offers more memory for the money.

At this level, look at battery size, software update promises and whether the phone has 5G bands that suit your network.

Mid-Range Phones From Rs 26,999 To Rs 49,999

The OnePlus CE6 Lite (8GB+128GB) is at Rs 26,999, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (8GB+128GB) at Rs 31,999 and the OnePlus Nord CE6 (8GB+128GB) at Rs 33,999.

Moving up, the OPPO F35 5G is at Rs 38,999, the OnePlus Nord 6 (8GB+256GB) at Rs 42,999, the OPPO F35 Pro 5G at Rs 45,999 and the iQOO 15R (8GB+256GB) at Rs 46,499. The OnePlus 13s (12GB+256GB) sits at Rs 49,999, a compact flagship in this range.

Premium Phones Above Rs 50,000

The Xiaomi 17 (12GB+512GB) is listed at Rs 59,999 and the OPPO Reno16 5G (8GB+256GB) at Rs 60,299. Apple's iPhone 16 (128GB) is at Rs 71,999, while the vivo X300 FE 5G (12GB+256GB) is at Rs 80,999, the OnePlus 15 (12GB+256GB) at Rs 81,999 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (12GB+256GB) at Rs 84,999.

For foldable buyers, the Galaxy Z Fold7 5G starts at Rs 1,29,999.

Check The Final Price Before You Order

Prices can change during the sale, and the listed figures may include coupons or bank offers, so open the product page and check the final payable amount. Exchange values depend on your old phone's condition, and caps and minimum order values apply to bank offers.

Confirm the exact variant, storage and colour, and check the seller and return window.

You can browse mobile phone deals on Amazon and compare the phones on your shortlist before you buy.