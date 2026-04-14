Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Head gesture controls and Samsung ecosystem integration work well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Review: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro arrive with a divisive design, serious audio chops, and just enough AI sprinkled on top to keep the marketing teams happy. But forget the buzzwords, these earbuds are trying something far more ambitious: making you question the safest choice in premium audio: the AirPods Pro.

I have spent some quality time with Samsung's latest premium earbuds. GennieGPT, ABP Live's resident AI review bot, is here too, already impressed, already loud, and definitely not grounded in reality. Let's see if I can wrangle this particular LLM.

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Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Ultra High Quality (UHQ) audio that genuinely flexes audiophile muscle

Best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation for in-ear earbuds

Surprisingly useful head gesture controls (with public embarrassment bonus)

Secure, stay-put fit that refuses to fall off

What Doesn’t:

Metallic blade design is bold… and divisive

Pairing outside Samsung’s ecosystem can test your patience

Battery life is good, not class-leading

Design That Cuts Both Ways

✨ GennieGPT: REAL METAL BLADES! Aerospace-grade vibes! Premium! Futuristic! These look like something Iron Man would wear while listening to EDM in space!

Shayak: Easy there, Tony Stark’s PR team. Yes, the new metallic blade design is striking. Samsung’s gone all-in on this sharp, sculpted aesthetic, and I’ll admit, I like it. It feels premium, looks unique, and doesn’t scream 'I copied AirPods.'

But here’s the thing: it’s polarising. Some will love the boldness, others will want their earbuds not to resemble tiny weapons.

The translucent case, though? That’s a win. Subtle flex. Looks cool without trying too hard. Also, these things stick. Headbang to Turnstile tracks all you want. They’re not going anywhere.

✨ GennieGPT: DUAL DRIVERS! DUAL AMPS! 24-bit 96kHz AUDIO! THIS IS A MINI CONCERT IN YOUR EARS! WHO NEEDS SPEAKERS ANYMORE?!

Shayak: For once… you’re not entirely wrong.

The Buds 4 Pro sound exceptional. Samsung’s 2-way driver setup (a proper woofer + tweeter combo) isn’t just spec-sheet decoration. You can hear the separation. Bass is deep without being boomy, mids are rich, and highs don’t stab your eardrums.

Wondering about that UHQ (Ultra High Quality) audio? Yeah, it’s not just marketing fluff. If you’re using a Samsung phone with SSC, there’s a noticeable jump in clarity. Think of it like upgrading from a compressed YouTube stream to an old-school vinyl record. Same song, very different experience.

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Noise Cancellation: Silence, But Make It Smart

✨ GennieGPT: BEST ANC EVER!!! TOTAL SILENCE!!! YOU WON’T EVEN HEAR YOUR OWN THOUGHTS!!!

Shayak: I wish, honestly. But yes, the ANC here is top-tier. Easily among the best in the in-ear category. Traffic noise, metro chaos, office chatter... all toned down impressively.

What’s cooler is how adaptive it is. Start talking, and it switches to ambient mode. Siren nearby? It lets it through. It’s like having a very alert, slightly overprotective assistant in your ears.

✨ GennieGPT: YOU CAN CONTROL WITH YOUR HEAD!!! NOD TO ANSWER CALLS! SHAKE TO REJECT! THIS IS THE FUTURE!!!

Shayak: The future looks… slightly unhinged. Yes, head gestures work. And surprisingly well. Nod to pick up a call, shake to reject, no hands needed. But try doing that in the Delhi Metro and tell me you didn’t look like you’re arguing with invisible people.

That said, this could be genuinely useful for accessibility. And once you get over the social awkwardness, it’s actually quite handy. Voice commands via Bixby are here, too. It's all pretty responsive, so no complaints there.

✨ GennieGPT: ONE UI INTEGRATION!!! SEAMLESS! INSTANT PAIRING! EVERYTHING JUST WORKS!!!

Shayak: If you’re in Samsung’s world, yes. Pairing with a Galaxy phone is buttery smooth. Controls baked into settings, no extra apps, everything feels like a well-rehearsed duet.

Step outside that ecosystem, say, a Pixel or Nothing phone, and suddenly it’s less duet and more band breakup. Pairing can be frustrating. Could be a one-off thing for me, but worth noting nevertheless.

Battery Life: Solid, Not Show-Stopping

✨ GennieGPT: 30 HOURS TOTAL!!! NEVER CHARGE AGAIN!!!

Shayak: Calm down. You’ll still need electricity. Around six hours with ANC on, ~26 hours total with the case. That’s solid, reliable, and enough for most people. Fast charging helps, too, a quick 10-minute top-up gives you decent playback.

But in 2026, this isn’t groundbreaking. It’s just… expected from a pair of premium earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro feel like Samsung finally stopped chasing and started leading. These aren’t trying to be AirPods Pro alternatives; they’re confidently doing their own thing. The sound is the real headline here. Rich, detailed, immersive... the kind that makes you rediscover songs you’ve heard a hundred times. ANC is excellent, the fit is secure, and the features actually add value (even if they make you look slightly unhinged in public).

Yes, the design won’t be for everyone. And yes, Samsung’s ecosystem bias is still very real. But at Rs 22,999, this is one of the most complete audio packages you can buy right now.

As for AirPods Pro fans? Yeah… you might want to start feeling a little nervous.

Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro?

Yes, if you care about sound quality, ANC, and use a Samsung phone

if you care about sound quality, ANC, and use a Samsung phone Maybe, if you’re okay dealing with ecosystem quirks and bold design choices

if you’re okay dealing with ecosystem quirks and bold design choices No, if you want universal compatibility or prefer subtle, invisible earbuds