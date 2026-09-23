Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition features unique colour-changing crest.

Smartphone includes a 200MP camera; themed Buds also debuted.

Limited edition phone offers immersive collector's trunk experience.

Priced at ₹56,699; sales start September 22, 2026.

Realme has officially brought a little Hogwarts magic to the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition. Created as part of the company's ongoing collaboration with Warner Bros., the limited-edition smartphone is designed for fans who have ever wished their Hogwarts acceptance letter would arrive.

Priced at an offer price of Rs 56,699, the phone combines Harry Potter-inspired design elements with a 200MP camera and a particularly eye-catching feature: a colour-changing Hogwarts crest that reveals the colours of the four houses when exposed to sunlight.

The company has also launched the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition alongside the smartphone, giving Potterheads another way to extend the wizarding theme beyond their phone.

A Hogwarts Phone That Changes House Colours

The biggest visual trick on the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is its Quadra Light-Sensing Color-changing Technology. The technology has been used on the four Hogwarts house crests positioned on the rear panel.

Under sunlight, the crests reveal their respective house colours, creating what Realme calls the Hogwarts Crest Glow Wonder. Think of it as a tiny Sorting Hat moment, except your phone is doing the sorting and nobody has to wait nervously for Professor McGonagall.

The smartphone comes in a brown finish with an Argyle leather-inspired texture based on the Wizard's Chess sequence. The rear camera module takes inspiration from Hedwig, while the metallic mid-frame carries the laser-engraved “Welcome to Hogwarts” slogan.

The Hogwarts theme continues into the software. The phone gets a customised user interface featuring Harry Potter-inspired wallpapers, app icons, animations and a customised GT mode.

The Unboxing Experience Gets Its Own Hogwarts Trunk

For Harry Potter fans, the phone itself is only part of the attraction. Realme has created a limited-edition collector's box designed as a 1:1 replica of Harry Potter's iconic trunk.

Inside, buyers get a collection of Hogwarts-themed accessories and memorabilia, including a Hogwarts acceptance letter, Platform 9¾ train ticket, bookmarks featuring the four house crests, character postcards, a Hogwarts-logo phone case and a phone pin.

The launch experience also leaned heavily into the Wizarding World. Realme organised a global multi-city pop-up event with spaces designed around the Hogwarts Great Hall and the four house common rooms.

Fans could also create their own Daily Prophet cover and experiment with a Sorting Hat experience using the phone's portrait features.

200MP Camera Aims To Bring Portraits To Life

Beyond the Potter-themed makeover, the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition gets a 200MP LumaColor Camera. The company says its TÜV-certified LumaColor IMAGE technology is designed to produce detailed portraits with natural-looking colours and refined background blur.

The camera setup is intended to maintain clarity and skin tones across multiple focal lengths, making the phone more than just a collector's piece for Harry Potter fans.

Realme Buds T500 Pro Also Get The Hogwarts Treatment

The smartphone was accompanied by the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition, which carries the same Hogwarts-inspired design language.

The collector's gift set includes brown earbuds, an ultra-mini charging case styled after Harry Potter's trunk and a knitted cross-body strap. The strap allows users to carry the compact earbud case like a Hogwarts-inspired accessory.

On the audio front, the earbuds feature 50dB adaptive noise cancellation, a 5,000Hz ultra-wide frequency range and 12.4mm titanium-plated drivers. They also carry Hi-Res Audio certification.

The compact charging case is designed to be small enough to sit comfortably in the palm, while the overall package is clearly aimed at fans looking for something beyond conventional TWS earbuds.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Price In India

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition has an MOP of Rs 62,999, while the offer price is Rs 56,699. It will go on first sale in India on September 22, 2026, at 12 PM.

The smartphone is being offered as a global limited edition with only 5,000 units planned.

It will be sold through Flipkart, Realme.com and mainline retail stores. The company is offering 15 No Cost EMI and a 10% UPI discount through its offline channel, while website and Flipkart offers include 12 No Cost EMI and a 10% credit-card EMI offer.

The Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition is priced at Rs 6,999 and will also go on sale from September 22 at 12 PM. They will be available through Realme.com and mainline stores.

For Potterheads, this is essentially a smartphone that takes the Hogwarts acceptance letter, folds it into a phone box and adds a 200MP camera for good measure.