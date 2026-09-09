iPhone Foldable Design Fully Leaked By Accessory Maker Dbrand: Real Or Fake?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accessory maker Dbrand listed cases for unannounced Apple foldable.

Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra anticipated September 9; book-style design.

Expected features include tablet-like display, $2,000+ premium price.

Apple’s biggest product surprise may have already been compromised, with accessory maker Dbrand seemingly revealing details about the company’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra before its official unveiling. Dbrand is currently listing a large collection of cases specifically designed for the unannounced handset. Its online store reportedly features nearly 50 Grip case designs for the device, priced between $59.90 and $69.90, despite Apple yet to officially confirm that such a smartphone exists.

The appearance of dedicated accessories this early has added another intriguing piece of evidence to the growing body of information surrounding Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

Dbrand Listings Point To Foldable iPhone Ultra

The so-called iPhone Ultra has been the subject of speculation for years, with reports and rumours surrounding Apple’s plans for a foldable smartphone dating back to 2017. While the project has reportedly faced development challenges and delays, expectations have increasingly pointed toward an imminent announcement.

Apple’s September 9 iPhone event, scheduled for 10:30 pm IST, could finally provide the first official look at the long-awaited device.

Dbrand’s case listings are particularly notable because accessories generally need detailed information about a product’s dimensions and design. The sheer number of cases being offered therefore raises questions about how much information may already be available to accessory manufacturers.

Apple Could Enter The Foldable Phone Race

The anticipated iPhone Ultra is expected to adopt a book-style folding design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range and Google’s Pixel Fold.

Rather than functioning solely as a larger smartphone, the device could combine the experience of a conventional iPhone with a much larger internal display. When opened, the screen is expected to offer a tablet-like experience, potentially giving users something closer to an iPad Mini while retaining the functionality of a regular iPhone when closed.

Apple is also reportedly preparing software changes to take advantage of the expanded display. A modified version of iOS could introduce a more iPad-inspired interface when the device is unfolded, allowing applications and system elements to make better use of the additional screen space.

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Crease Reduction And A Premium Price

Display technology is another major area of speculation surrounding Apple’s foldable. Reports have suggested that the company could use a newer screen design intended to make the crease less noticeable when the handset is opened.

Pricing, however, could make the iPhone Ultra a particularly exclusive product. Current expectations from industry analysts reportedly place the starting price at around $2,000 or higher, while some estimates have pushed the potential cost closer to $2,400.

Such pricing would put the device firmly in the premium foldable category, although high costs remain common across the segment because of the complex displays, hinges and engineering required for foldable smartphones.

With Dbrand already preparing dozens of cases, Apple may have fewer surprises left to reveal when the iPhone Ultra finally takes the stage.