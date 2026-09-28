Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress workers staged protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Protests cited alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision process.

Demonstrations held in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Kumar's Agra residence.

Congress workers staged protests in Jharkhand and Maharashtra on Monday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the party alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and bias in the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

The protests came amid the Congress' continuing allegations over the poll panel's handling of electoral rolls and its broader 'vote theft' campaign. The Election Commission, however, has maintained that key SIR decisions were taken with the approval of all three Election Commissioners.

Congress Workers Gherao CEO Office In Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, Congress workers took out a protest march near the Old Assembly premises in Ranchi, which culminated at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Dhurwa.

Hundreds of protesters carried placards and raised slogans including "Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign" and "Shame on Gyanesh Kumar".

The party had announced demonstrations at all district headquarters in the state, along with the gherao of the CEO's office in Ranchi. Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh had accused the Election Commission of giving the BJP an "unfair" advantage, allegations that remain the Congress' political claims.

Maharashtra Congress Holds Statewide Protests

The Maharashtra Congress also held protests across the state, seeking action against Gyanesh Kumar over what it described as irregularities in the SIR exercise and biased functioning of the Election Commission.

The party alleged that the CEC and the poll panel were acting in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Congress has also raised questions over electoral roll changes and alleged deletions of voters during the SIR process.

The Election Commission has rejected the allegations, saying SIR-related orders were issued after approval from all three Election Commissioners.

Protest Outside Gyanesh Kumar's Agra Residence

In Agra, Congress workers and members of affiliated organisations protested outside Gyanesh Kumar's residence in Vijay Nagar.

The protesters raised slogans against the CEC and put up stickers and pamphlets outside the house. They also allegedly used spray paint to write derogatory slogans targeting Kumar on the main gate and a wall of the residence.

The Indian Youth Congress shared visuals of the protest on X and claimed that Congress workers had blackened the house of "Gaddar Gyanesh".

Congress Escalates Attack Over SIR

The Congress has stepped up its campaign against Kumar over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral roll management.

The party has also cited reports of differences within the Election Commission over certain decisions related to electoral-roll revision. The Election Commission has said that differences of opinion can form part of institutional deliberations and has maintained that its SIR decisions were taken through the commission's prescribed process.

The protests are part of a wider Congress campaign seeking action against Kumar and questioning the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls. Earlier, the party had directed its state and district units to organise protests demanding his removal and an independent review of decisions and electoral-roll changes made during his tenure.