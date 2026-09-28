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English NewsNewsPrivate Part Cut, Mahamadhuri’s Weapon Photo Goes Viral: Mystery Deepens Over Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Death

Private Part Cut, Mahamadhuri’s Weapon Photo Goes Viral: Mystery Deepens Over Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Death

A photo of Premanand Maharaj’s close disciple Mahamadhuri allegedly holding a weapon has gone viral. It surfaced days after disciple Deepak Kumar’s death, which Mathura Police are investigating.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Premanand Maharaj disciple died; police probe suicide, prior mutilation.
  • Another close disciple, Mahamadhuri, seen in viral weapon photo.
  • Both incidents spark discussions about ashram; police investigate death.

Videos and CCTV footage involving disciples of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj have been going viral on social media in recent days.

Three days after the alleged suicide of 25-year-old disciple Deepak Kumar, also known as Rasik Dulari Saran, another photo involving a close disciple of Premanand Maharaj has surfaced online.

The viral photo shows Mahamadhuri, described as a close disciple of Premanand Maharaj, allegedly holding a weapon. The photo has triggered discussion on social media and among members of the saint community.

Deepak Kumar’s Death Under Investigation

Deepak Kumar, also known as Rasik Dulari Saran, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Vrindavan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

According to the report, his private parts had allegedly been cut with a grinder before the suicide. The circumstances surrounding this are being investigated by Mathura Police.

Deepak was found injured and taken to Sarvodaya Hospital, where he died during treatment. Vrindavan Kotwali police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for postmortem examination.

According to SP City Rajiv Kumar, Deepak had been living in a flat in a society located behind Premanand Maharaj’s ashram for around one-and-a-half years. He was originally from Jabalpur and had taken initiation from Premanand Maharaj in February 2025.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are looking into both the murder and suicide angles.

Questions Surround Viral Photo

The latest viral photo has sparked discussions about the ashram, with questions being raised over the conduct of those associated with it.

Premanand Maharaj is known for showing people the path of restraint, devotion and renunciation. The viral photo involving his close disciple has led to further discussions on social media and among members of the saint community.

No official statement has so far been issued by the ashram or the disciple seen in the viral photo.

Police are continuing their investigation into Deepak Kumar’s death, while people associated with the ashram and the society have reportedly been questioned.

Input By : Anil Saraswat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Deepak Kumar, also known as Rasik Dulari Saran?

Deepak Kumar, 25, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Vrindavan. Police are investigating his death, considering both murder and suicide angles.

What is the viral photo involving Premanand Maharaj's disciple about?

A viral photo shows Mahamadhuri, described as a close disciple of Premanand Maharaj, allegedly holding a weapon. This image has triggered discussions on social media and among the saint community.

What unusual circumstances surround Deepak Kumar's alleged suicide?

Reports indicate that Deepak Kumar's private parts had allegedly been cut with a grinder before he jumped. Mathura Police are investigating these circumstances and the overall death.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mathura Premanand Maharaj Mahamadhuri
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