iPhone 18 Pro Price Hike May Be Smaller Than Expected, New Rumour Points To $100 Increase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro could see $100 US price increase.

Hardware upgrades, rising memory costs drive price hike.

Subtle design changes, new features, not dramatic overhaul.

International markets may also experience noticeable price increases.

Apple's next Pro iPhone may still cost more, but the expected increase now appears considerably lower than some earlier reports suggested. A fresh pricing claim indicates the iPhone 18 Pro could see a $100 increase in the US, rather than the $200 to $300 jump previously rumored.

iPhone 18 Pro Could Get $100 More Expensive

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple may increase the US price of the iPhone 18 Pro by around $100. The reported increase could be linked to several internal hardware upgrades planned for Apple's 2026 Pro lineup.

Among the improvements reportedly under consideration is a variable-aperture main camera for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which could give users greater control over how much light reaches the sensor. The new generation is also expected to feature an A20 Pro chip and vapor-chamber cooling.

Apple could additionally benefit from efficiency improvements associated with a potential 2-nanometer manufacturing process. These upgrades could have a noticeable impact on demanding workloads, including gaming, 4K video recording, low-light photography and increasingly sophisticated on-device AI features.

Design Changes May Remain Relatively Subtle

Despite the expected hardware improvements, Apple reportedly isn't planning a dramatic redesign for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Current reports suggest that the overall appearance could remain close to the iPhone 17 Pro family.

However, Apple may introduce several smaller cosmetic and interface changes. One rumored addition is a burgundy red color option, while the Dynamic Island could become smaller. The phone may also support three simultaneous Live Activities, compared with the current limit of two.

These changes would give the next-generation Pro models a refreshed appearance without requiring Apple to completely rethink the established iPhone design.

Rising Memory Costs Could Drive The Price Increase

Higher component costs are another factor reportedly contributing to the expected price hike. DRAM and NAND memory prices are said to be putting additional pressure on Apple's production expenses.

Some estimates suggest memory costs could climb by as much as 400%, while the overall bill of materials for the upcoming device could be approximately 40% higher than its predecessor.

Apple may attempt to offset some of the increase through stronger trade-in programs in the US. However, customers outside America could face their own price increases depending on local pricing strategies, taxes and currency movements.

India Could Also See A Noticeable Increase

Markets including India, China and parts of Europe could see higher launch prices if the reported increase materializes. Current estimates point to an increase of around Rs 10,000 in India, approximately 1,000 yuan in China and between €100 and €300 in some European markets.

For Indian buyers, that could make the final launch price particularly important, especially because Apple's Pro models already sit at the premium end of the smartphone market.

The latest rumor nevertheless represents a more moderate scenario than earlier reports predicting a $200 to $300 increase in the US. If Apple maintains its traditional iPhone launch schedule, the iPhone 18 Pro could arrive in 2026 with upgraded internals, incremental design changes and a higher price tag, but potentially not the dramatic price shock some buyers had feared.