Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP co-founder questioned female student safety amidst LPU violence.

Protests erupted over student death, alleged rape, turning violent.

LPU postponed exams, suspended classes; outsiders' entry questioned.

Students expressed ongoing safety concerns; normalcy efforts continue.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday spoke out over the violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, raising concerns about the safety of female students on campus.

Dipke shared a purported video on X in which a female student claimed that some men had entered the girls’ hostel carrying knives. The student allegedly said girls had been asked to remain inside their rooms as security outside the campus had become limited.

Sharing the video, Dipke said women should not have to protest or fight for something as basic as their safety in 2026.

“University campus should be one of the safest places for a woman. If women don’t feel safe even inside their hostels, we have a serious problem. It’s 2026. Women should not have to protest, plead or fight for something as basic as their safety,” Dipke posted on X.

Dipke Questions Entry Of ‘Outsiders’

Dipke also shared a screenshot of a chat in which concerns were raised over alleged outsiders entering the LPU campus during the unrest.

“Many are blaming the students, but it was outsiders who entered LPU and created chaos on campus,” Dipke said, while questioning how outsiders were able to enter the university.

The post also claimed that several female students had spoken about feeling unsafe and scared because of the presence of outsiders. Dipke called for the Punjab Police to investigate how they allegedly entered the university and what happened on campus.

LPU Protests Turn Violent

Protests broke out at LPU on Saturday over allegations surrounding a female student's death and an alleged rape claim. The unrest escalated over the weekend, with reports of police vehicles being vandalised, university property being damaged and fires breaking out on the campus.

Amid the violence, LPU postponed its mid-term examinations and suspended regular classes for 10 days.

Several students also left the university for their hometowns amid heavy police deployment. The university advised students who remained on campus to stay inside their hostels or places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in the unrest.

Students Raise Safety Concerns

While the situation was reported to be peaceful on Monday morning, some students continued to express concerns about their safety following the previous night's violence.

One student told ANI that the university had informed students about the suspension of classes and postponement of examinations.

Another student said the administration had informed them that university buildings, including the main Computer Science buildings, were damaged and set on fire during the unrest.

The developments came as police and university authorities continued efforts to restore normalcy on the LPU campus.