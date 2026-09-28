Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Infinix Hot 70 Pro offers a unique interactive matrix cube.

Smooth 144Hz display and enduring 6000mAh battery deliver.

50MP main camera delivers good photos, selfie disappoints.

IP68 protection, NFC, IR blaster add significant value.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro Review: Infinix has never been particularly shy about throwing features at its phones. The Hot 70 Pro continues that tradition with a Dimensity 7100 chip, a 6,000mAh battery, a 144Hz display, IP68 protection and a 50MP Sony camera. But then Infinix did something genuinely weird. There is an Interactive Active Matrix Cube sitting on the back of the phone. Yes, an actual little interactive visual element that can show animations, battery alerts, weather information and other notifications.

Is it necessary? Absolutely not. Is it fun? Surprisingly, yes. And because ABP Live's homegrown review bot, GennieGPT, has been trained to get excited about literally anything that has a number attached to it, I'm expecting trouble. Let's begin.

ALSO READ: Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

Infinix Hot 70 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Interactive Active Matrix Cube is genuinely fun and different

6.76-inch 144Hz display

6,000mAh battery

IP68 protection

45W charging

NFC, IR blaster and microSD support (at this day and age)

What Doesn't:

144Hz isn't going to matter everywhere

204g is still a substantial phone

8MP selfie camera feels underwhelming at this price

XOS can still feel like it has too many ideas at once

A Lot Of Phone For Rs 27,999

✨ GennieGPT: MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G! Octa-core CPU! Mali-G610 GPU! 6nm process! This phone is basically a supercomputer!

Shayak: The Dimensity 7100 is actually a pretty sensible choice here. You get enough performance for everyday use, multitasking, social media and gaming without the phone behaving like it's trying to launch a satellite. The four Cortex-A78 cores help with heavier workloads, while the A55 cores handle the boring stuff. And yes, BGMI and similar games are perfectly playable.

But calling it a "supercomputer" because it has eight CPU cores is like calling a WagonR a Formula 1 car because both have four wheels.

✨ GennieGPT: 6.76-inch FHD+ display! 144Hz refresh rate! 240Hz touch sampling! 1,500Hz instant touch sampling! This is faster than your brain!

Shayak: That's not particularly difficult after looking at your previous analysis. The display is one of the Hot 70 Pro's better bits. It's large, sharp enough at FHD+, and the high refresh rate makes scrolling feel properly fluid.

But here's the thing about 144Hz: you won't see it everywhere.

A lot of apps don't actually operate at 144Hz, so you're not permanently walking around with 144 frames per second of cinematic glory. The 1,500Hz touch sampling number is similarly a very specific scenario rather than something you'll constantly experience.

Still, the panel is good for the price. And if you're the sort of person who spends several hours a day scrolling, that smoothness does make a difference.

✨ GennieGPT: WAIT! It has an Interactive Active Matrix Cube! It can display animations, battery notifications, weather and other alerts! This is REVOLUTIONARY!

Shayak: Finally, you've found something I actually want to defend. The Active Matrix Cube is probably the most interesting thing about the Hot 70 Pro. It's not a conventional secondary display. Instead, it's a small interactive visual element on the rear that can show different animations and information. And unlike some "innovation" that exists purely to look good in a launch presentation, this is actually fun to use.

You can get visual alerts for things like battery notifications and weather, and the animations give the phone a bit of personality. Will it change the way you use your phone? No. Will you spend the first week turning the phone around just to watch the little animations? Absolutely.

And honestly, that's fine. Not every feature needs to cure a societal problem. And Infinix has been adding nifty little features on the rear panel, like the little Glyph toy on the Infinix Note 60 Pro that allows you to play games on the camera module is pretty fun! Sometimes a phone can just have a tiny disco ball on its backside, and that's always a joy.

✨ GennieGPT: 6,000mAh battery! 45W charging! 10W reverse charging! This phone has enough power to charge the entire neighbourhood!

Shayak: The neighbourhood may need to wait. But the battery is genuinely useful. A 6,000mAh cell gives the Hot 70 Pro the kind of endurance you'd expect from a large phone, and 45W charging means you don't have to spend half your morning attached to a wall socket.

Reverse charging is also handy if your wireless earbuds or another phone is running low. Just don't start using the Hot 70 Pro as a power bank for your entire family.

50MP Camera, Because Apparently Numbers Take Photos

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP Sony IMX882 camera! f/1.79 aperture! Autofocus! Dual flash! This is basically a DSLR!

Shayak: And somewhere, a Canon employee just felt a disturbance in the Force. The Sony IMX882 is a respectable sensor, and the main camera can produce some genuinely good results when the lighting is on its side.

Daylight shots have decent detail, colours are reasonably punchy and autofocus is useful. But 50MP doesn't automatically mean 50MP quality.

The phone still has to deal with processing, dynamic range, low-light conditions and the limitations of a smartphone sensor. The bigger disappointment is the 8MP front camera. It's functional, but at Rs 27,999, I'd have liked Infinix to put a little more effort into the selfie department.

Your Instagram Stories won't complain. Your shutterbug friends might.

✨ GennieGPT: AI Cam! AI-generated portraits! Super Night! Sky Shop! Vlog mode! Dual Video! Slow Motion! Ultra HD! This phone has EVERY camera mode!

Shayak: This is where Infinix starts sounding like someone emptied an entire camera app into a blender.

There are a lot of modes here, and some of them are genuinely useful. Vlog and Dual Video can be handy for creators, while the night and portrait modes have obvious practical applications. But having 14 modes doesn't make the camera better than a phone with six good ones. Sometimes you just want to point the phone at a thing and take a picture.

Radical concept, I know.

IP68, NFC And An IR Blaster: The Feature Buffet

✨ GennieGPT: IP68! NFC! Infrared blaster! Gyroscope! Compass! MicroSD! Dual SIM! USB Type-C! This phone has EVERYTHING!

Shayak: You're beginning to sound like an Infinix brochure. But, again, there's substance underneath the enthusiasm.

IP68 protection is particularly welcome at this price. It means the phone isn't going to have an existential crisis because you got caught in heavy rain. There's NFC for contactless functionality, a microSD slot for expandable storage, dual-SIM support and even an IR blaster.

The IR blaster is one of those features you don't think you need until you're sitting in a hotel room trying to find the air-conditioner remote. Then suddenly you're very grateful Infinix remembered it.

✨ GennieGPT: Android 16! XOS 16! The future is HERE!

Shayak: Well, yes. That's generally how newer software works. XOS 16 brings Infinix's usual collection of customisations and additional features. There's plenty to explore, and the interface has become more polished over time.

But it can still feel like Infinix has a feature for every possible human activity. Sometimes less is more. Then again, this is the same company that put a tiny animated cube on the back of a phone. So clearly, restraint isn't really the objective here.

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Infinix Hot 70 Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro is a very Infinix phone. It looks at a conventional smartphone formula and asks: "But what if we added 37 more things?" A big display? Check. Big battery? Check. Fast refresh rate? Check. 50MP Sony camera? Check. 5G? Check. IP68? Check. IR blaster? Check.

And then, because apparently all of that wasn't enough, Infinix stuck an animated cube on the back.

The funny thing is, underneath all the gimmicks, there is a genuinely sensible phone here. The Dimensity 7100 delivers good everyday performance, the 6,000mAh battery is useful, the display is smooth, the main camera is capable and the phone brings a ridiculous number of features to the table.

At Rs 27,999, it feels like Infinix is following its traditional playbook: give people more stuff than they were expecting for the money.

Not every feature is essential. But then again, neither is old school rock and roll. And nobody ever complained about having a little more of that.

Should You Buy Infinix Hot 70 Pro?