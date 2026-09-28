Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protests erupted over alleged campus rape, leading to violence.

LPU posted video; students allege non-consensual use, facing abuse.

Highway blockade lifted; LPU suspended classes, students leaving campus.

A day after Lovely Professional University (LPU) released a video featuring three female students appearing to dismiss claims of a rape on campus, the students on Monday said the institution had posted the clip without their consent and alleged that they were facing abuse and harassment.

The development came a day after protests over claims that a female student was allegedly raped by a plumber on the university premises three days earlier spiralled into violence. Students vandalised property and blocked a stretch of the New Delhi-Amritsar Highway outside the campus.

The false narrative ends here. No speculation. No hearsay. Hear the truth directly from the students who were there.



This video is published with the express consent of the students featured. pic.twitter.com/ffoXxL3sXL — Lovely Professional University - LPU (@lpuuniversity) September 27, 2026

Students Say Video Was ‘Cropped’

In a video circulating on social media on Monday, the three students claimed that the clip released by the university had been cropped and that they had not consented to its publication.

“Our video has been trimmed and posted on Instagram. We had no idea about this, and no consent was taken from us. Now, unnecessarily, we are being abused,” one of the students said.

“We have no role, please leave us alone,” another student said in the clip.

The students also alleged that they were facing harassment following the circulation of the university's video.

LPU Had Earlier Released Students’ Video

On Sunday, LPU released a video featuring the three students from Room 504 of Girls’ Hostel-3 in an apparent bid to address the allegations and pacify protesting students.

In the video, one student said, “We are students of room number 504 and nothing of the sort has happened in our room. We have been living in the room for the past two months.”

She also appealed to students and police not to come to their room and harass them.

Another student said they would involve their parents if they were troubled, while the third asked police not to repeatedly visit their room, saying they would call their parents if that happened.

The video also featured LPU Registrar Dr Monica Gulati, who said the allegations were false and claimed that “anti-social elements” and people with vested interests were behind them.

“It is a conspiracy to tarnish the university's reputation through false and fabricated rumours,” Gulati said.

LPU Students’ Protest Turns Violent

The protest began near Girls’ Hostel-3 at around 1 am on Sunday and later escalated, with students vandalising property and blocking a stretch of National Highway-44 outside the university.

The LPU management maintained that there was no truth in the rape allegations. Gulati had said some anti-social elements were spreading “false, baseless and fabricated allegations”.

The campus witnessed significant disruption as students protested over the allegations. Many students later blamed outsiders for the vandalism.

NH-44 Blockade Lifted After Over 15 Hours

Traffic movement on NH-44 in Punjab’s Phagwara was restored on Monday after the highway remained blocked by protesting LPU students for more than 15 hours, police said.

The situation on the campus was peaceful on Monday, while many students headed home after the university suspended classes for 10 days. The Punjab DGP also warned of action against those involved in vandalism.

Heavy police deployment remained at the university, located along the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. Students carrying bags and suitcases were seen leaving the campus, while anxious parents arrived to take their children home.

The campus continued to bear signs of the previous day’s violence, with property damaged at several places.