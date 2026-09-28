Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump justified Taiwan arms sales, offering China US weapons.

Ambassador Perdue defended Trump's Taiwan policy, dismissing aid concerns.

China opposes US arms sales, urged halting Taiwan independence.

Trump paused aid package, calling it a negotiating chip.

US President Donald Trump sought to justify Washington’s pending arms sale to Taiwan to Chinese President Xi Jinping by portraying it as part of the United States’ wider global arms sales, according to US Ambassador to China David Perdue.

Perdue said Trump had even asked Xi at one point whether China would be interested in buying US weapons. The remark came days after Trump hosted Xi for a state visit in Washington.

Speaking to Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday, Perdue did not specify when Trump made the reported offer.

Perdue Defends Trump’s Taiwan Arms Policy

The remarks came after Bream raised concerns from Republican and Democratic lawmakers over delayed US aid packages and weapons orders for Taiwan, the self-governed democracy that China claims as its territory.

Bream asked whether Washington was withholding arms from Taiwan to avoid upsetting Xi following the Chinese president’s visit.

Perdue rejected the suggestion, saying Trump “is as strong on Taiwan as I’ve ever seen anybody” and has sold the island substantial quantities of weapons.

He added that Trump and Xi continued to discuss potential future US arms sales to Taiwan.

“But President Trump continues to say, ‘Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world,’” Perdue said. “He actually asked President Xi, would he like to buy some, at one point.”

US Arms Sales To Taiwan Remain A Key China-US Issue

Under US law, Washington is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself. Although the US does not recognise Taiwan as an independent country, it remains the island’s strongest informal supporter and principal arms supplier.

Successive US presidents have, however, maintained ambiguity over whether Washington would directly intervene militarily if China launched an attack on Taiwan.

Beijing has repeatedly urged Washington to halt arms sales to Taiwan, including during a previous meeting between Trump and Xi in May in Beijing.

Following that meeting, the US paused a record $14 billion arms package for Taiwan. Trump subsequently described arms sales to the island as a “very good negotiating chip” in dealings with China.

Xi Pressed Trump Over Taiwan Independence

During their private talks at the White House last week, Xi urged Trump to oppose Taiwan independence, according to Chinese state media.

China has long opposed moves towards formal Taiwanese independence and considers the island part of its territory.

Asked about Perdue’s remarks in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not confirm the reported exchange.

Guo said China had always strengthened its national defence capabilities based on its own needs and remained committed to maintaining world peace and stability.