India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldTrump Asked Xi If China Wanted To Buy US Weapons Amid Taiwan Arms Sale Row: Envoy

Trump Asked Xi If China Wanted To Buy US Weapons Amid Taiwan Arms Sale Row: Envoy

US Ambassador David Perdue said Trump told Xi that the US sells arms globally and even asked if China wanted to buy US weapons, amid a pending Washington arms sale to Taiwan.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump justified Taiwan arms sales, offering China US weapons.
  • Ambassador Perdue defended Trump's Taiwan policy, dismissing aid concerns.
  • China opposes US arms sales, urged halting Taiwan independence.
  • Trump paused aid package, calling it a negotiating chip.

US President Donald Trump sought to justify Washington’s pending arms sale to Taiwan to Chinese President Xi Jinping by portraying it as part of the United States’ wider global arms sales, according to US Ambassador to China David Perdue.

Perdue said Trump had even asked Xi at one point whether China would be interested in buying US weapons. The remark came days after Trump hosted Xi for a state visit in Washington.

Speaking to Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday, Perdue did not specify when Trump made the reported offer.

Perdue Defends Trump’s Taiwan Arms Policy

The remarks came after Bream raised concerns from Republican and Democratic lawmakers over delayed US aid packages and weapons orders for Taiwan, the self-governed democracy that China claims as its territory.

Bream asked whether Washington was withholding arms from Taiwan to avoid upsetting Xi following the Chinese president’s visit.

Perdue rejected the suggestion, saying Trump “is as strong on Taiwan as I’ve ever seen anybody” and has sold the island substantial quantities of weapons.

He added that Trump and Xi continued to discuss potential future US arms sales to Taiwan.

“But President Trump continues to say, ‘Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world,’” Perdue said. “He actually asked President Xi, would he like to buy some, at one point.”

US Arms Sales To Taiwan Remain A Key China-US Issue

Under US law, Washington is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself. Although the US does not recognise Taiwan as an independent country, it remains the island’s strongest informal supporter and principal arms supplier.

Successive US presidents have, however, maintained ambiguity over whether Washington would directly intervene militarily if China launched an attack on Taiwan.

Beijing has repeatedly urged Washington to halt arms sales to Taiwan, including during a previous meeting between Trump and Xi in May in Beijing.

Following that meeting, the US paused a record $14 billion arms package for Taiwan. Trump subsequently described arms sales to the island as a “very good negotiating chip” in dealings with China.

Xi Pressed Trump Over Taiwan Independence

During their private talks at the White House last week, Xi urged Trump to oppose Taiwan independence, according to Chinese state media.

China has long opposed moves towards formal Taiwanese independence and considers the island part of its territory.

Asked about Perdue’s remarks in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not confirm the reported exchange.

Guo said China had always strengthened its national defence capabilities based on its own needs and remained committed to maintaining world peace and stability.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did President Trump justify US arms sales to Taiwan to Chinese President Xi Jinping?

President Trump justified these sales by portraying them as part of wider US global arms sales. He also asked Xi if China would be interested in buying US weapons.

What is the US legal obligation regarding Taiwan's defense?

Under US law, Washington is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself. The US serves as the island's principal arms supplier.

What was President Xi Jinping's request to Trump regarding Taiwan?

During private talks, President Xi urged Trump to oppose Taiwan independence. China consistently considers the island part of its territory.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 28 Sep 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump XI Jinping US China Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
South Korea Demands Apology From Ukraine Over North Korean POW Transfer Disclosure
South Korea Demands Apology From Ukraine Over North Korean POW Transfer Disclosure
World
Netanyahu Secretly Visits Abu Dhabi, Meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed: Report
Netanyahu Secretly Visits Abu Dhabi, Meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed: Report
World
Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic Quits PM Race Ahead Of October Elections
Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic Quits PM Race Ahead Of October Elections
World
At Least 4 Palestinians Killed, 12 Injured In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza
At Least 4 Palestinians Killed, 12 Injured In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Row: Owaisi reacts to Shahi Masjid controversy, says mosques cannot be demolished this way
Ujjain Clash: Shahi Masjid demolition row escalates, stone-pelting and lathi-charge reported
LPU Action: CM Bhagwant Mann Orders Strict Action, DGP Reaches Campus
Ujjain Mosque Row: Shahi Masjid Portion Removal Begins After Heavy Protest
Punjab News: Heavy Police Deployment at LPU After Campus Unrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget