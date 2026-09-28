6 Mobile Accessories Worth Upgrading In 2026: What To Check Before You Buy

The phone in your pocket has changed far more in the last three years than the things you plug into it. Most Indian users are still pairing a 2026 handset with a charger, cable or power bank bought for a much older device, and then wondering why fast charging is not quite as fast as advertised.

Two shifts make this a good moment to audit your accessory drawer. USB-C is now the common port on smartphones and tablets sold in India, with laptops following, so a single well-chosen cable can finally serve the whole desk. And magnetic wireless charging has moved into the Android world through Qi2, whose latest revision pushes wireless speeds to 25W. Accessory ranges have widened to match, and the category has gone USB-C first in a hurry.

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Here are six upgrades worth considering, and what to check before you spend:

A GaN Charger Sized To Your Phone, Not Your Charger’s Age

Gallium nitride chargers are smaller, run cooler and often carry multiple ports. The number that matters is not the headline wattage but what your phone actually negotiates. Check that the charger supports the protocol your handset uses, USB Power Delivery with PPS covers most modern Android phones, and iPhones, and remember that a multi-port charger splits its output once a second device is connected.

Cables Rated For The Job

Cables are where most fast-charging complaints begin. A cable rated for 60W will not carry 100W or 240W, and a cable that charges quickly may still move data at slow USB 2.0 speeds. If you transfer video or back up a phone over wire, look for the data standard, not just the charging rating. For anything above 60W, an e-marked cable is the safer buy.

Magnetic Wireless Charging

Qi2 brought magnetic alignment to phones beyond Apple’s ecosystem, and the newer 25W tier narrows the gap with wired charging for overnight and desk use. If your phone lacks built-in magnets, a magnetic ring case restores the snap-on convenience.

A Power Bank You Can Actually Fly With

Capacity is only half the decision. Check the output wattage, whether it supports pass-through charging, and how many devices it can feed at once. Indian carriers follow the international limit of 100Wh for cabin baggage, which covers most 20,000mAh packs, but the rating must be printed on the unit.

Earbuds Chosen On Codecs & Connectivity

Battery life claims are usually measured without noise cancellation switched on. The specifications that change daily use are codec support, Bluetooth multipoint for switching between phone and laptop, and microphone performance on calls.

Cases, Glass And The Not-So-Boring Essentials

A drop-rated case, a decent tempered-glass screen protector and a spare car or bedside charger cost far less than a screen repair. Check the case’s camera-bump clearance and, if you use wireless charging, whether its thickness is within the charger’s tolerance.

The rule for all six: match the accessory to the phone you own now, verify the exact model number before checkout, and treat the box claims as a starting point rather than a specification.