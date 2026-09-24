iPhone 18 Pro Max First Impressions: Apple's Biggest Upgrade Is Hiding In The Camera

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro Max features new Glacier finish, slightly lighter feel.

New 48MP main camera offers variable aperture for extensive control.

A20 Pro chip, enhanced thermals, and extended battery life.

iPhone 18 Pro Max First Impressions: Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max is here, and this time the biggest changes are hiding in places that actually matter. The new Glacier finish looks gorgeous, while the A20 Pro chip, improved thermal system, bigger battery and redesigned camera system promise another sizeable jump in performance. But the real star is the new 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, a first for the iPhone, alongside new controls for shutter speed, white balance and image texture.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Price In India

The iPhone 18 Pro Max sits at the top of Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro lineup, with storage options going all the way up to 2TB. It comes in four finishes: Black, Silver, Glacier and the new Burgundy.

We have the Glacier colourway in for review, and it is easily one of the most attractive finishes Apple has introduced in recent years. It has a clean, understated look that catches the light without screaming for attention.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900 in India, with higher-storage variants going up to Rs 2,29,900 for the 2TB model.

ALSO READ: Gadgets Review | iPhone 17 Pro Max: Still The 'Godphone', But Not Without Quirks

iPhone 18 Pro Max: New Design & Display

The iPhone 18 Pro Max continues with an aluminium unibody design and a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Always-On functionality and a redesigned Dynamic Island. Apple has also added Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, along with a Ceramic Shield back.

The phone remains unmistakably Pro Max , big, chunky and unmistakably premium. But the Glacier finish gives the otherwise familiar design a fresh personality, and the slightly lighter feel makes the massive phone a little easier to live with.

The display itself remains one of the biggest reasons to opt for the Pro Max. Apple claims up to 3,000 nits of outdoor brightness, while ProMotion continues to offer adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Despite retaining the large 6.9-inch form factor, the iPhone 18 Pro Max feels ever so slightly lighter in the hand compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The difference isn't dramatic, but it is noticeable when you spend a lot of time handling the phone.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Cameras Get Their Biggest Upgrade Yet

This is where things get genuinely interesting.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max features three 48MP rear cameras, including a new 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. The aperture can move between ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8 and ƒ/4.0, giving users considerably more control over light, depth of field and the overall look of an image.

And this isn't just another specification that sounds impressive on paper. In my early use, the variable aperture is one of the features that actually feels different.

Being able to change the aperture and pair it with manual controls such as shutter speed gives the camera a more deliberate, almost traditional-camera-like feel. You can open things up when you need more light or narrow the aperture when you want more depth in the frame.

The new editing controls are equally interesting. Apple has expanded Photographic Styles with texture and grain controls, and these are surprisingly good in practice. Rather than simply slapping a filter over a photo, you can fine-tune the character of the image and make it feel more intentionally shot.

So far, this is one of those rare iPhone upgrades where the extra control doesn't feel like a gimmick.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: A20 Pro & Performance

Powering the iPhone 18 Pro Max is Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process. It features a six-core CPU, seven-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and a dual 16-core Neural Engine. Apple also claims up to a 40 percent improvement in GPU performance compared with the previous generation.

The other important upgrade is thermal management. Apple has redesigned the vapour chamber, giving it three times the surface area of the previous generation, with the company claiming up to a 40 percent gain in sustained performance.

That's something we'll be testing more extensively during the full review, particularly with gaming, sustained camera use and demanding video workflows.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery & Connectivity

Battery life also gets a substantial upgrade, with Apple rating the iPhone 18 Pro Max for up to 29 hours of typical use and up to 43 hours of video playback. It also supports faster charging, with up to 50 percent charge in around 15 minutes when paired with a compatible 60W-capable adapter.

Connectivity gets an upgrade too, with Apple's N1 wireless networking chip bringing support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread. The phone also gets Apple's next-generation C2 cellular modem system.

On paper, this is shaping up to be a fairly comprehensive internal upgrade, even if the exterior doesn't look dramatically different.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: First Impressions

The iPhone 18 Pro Max doesn't immediately feel like a radical redesign. Instead, Apple appears to have concentrated on making the Pro Max better at the things people actually use it for: cameras, sustained performance, battery life and everyday usability.

The Glacier finish is gorgeous, the phone feels ever so slightly easier to handle than the previous generation, and the variable-aperture camera is already shaping up to be the most interesting upgrade.

The new texture and grain controls are another pleasant surprise. They give the Photos experience a little more personality without turning editing into a complicated professional workflow.

But these are still early impressions. We need more time with the cameras, battery, gaming performance, thermals, display and Apple's new AI features before deciding whether the iPhone 18 Pro Max is a meaningful upgrade over the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

How the iPhone 18 Pro Max actually holds up in everyday use will be revealed in our full review, coming soon. Stay tuned to ABP Live.