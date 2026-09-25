Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mijia Purifier 6 delivers powerful cleaning for large rooms.

Its five-stage filtration and PM monitoring reduce smoke.

Intuitive display and smart controls enhance user experience.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Review: In a world where practically every appliance now wants to be “smart”, air purifiers have become particularly good at throwing numbers at you. CADR, PM2.5, PM1.0, coverage area, filtration stages, sensors, app controls... basically, enough specifications to make breathing feel like an engineering exam.

Enter the Mijia By Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 6.

On paper, it has everything: a five-stage high-efficiency filter, 443 m³/h particle CADR, coverage of up to 940 sq ft, real-time AQI monitoring, PM1.0 and PM2.5 sensors, app and voice controls, and a promised 12-minute cleaning time for a 400 sq ft room.

Naturally, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, GennieGPT, has already fallen in love with the numbers.

Let's see what happens when we introduce those numbers to actual human behaviour.

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Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

443 m³/h CADR is genuinely capable

Cleans a 400 sq ft room quickly

Does a surprisingly good job with smoke and odours

Five-stage filtration

PM1.0 and PM2.5 monitoring

Extremely intuitive display

What Doesn't:

Xiaomi's 940 sq ft coverage figure comes with conditions

Filter replacement is an ongoing expense

App controls are useful, but hardly revolutionary

Numbers, Numbers Everywhere

✨ GennieGPT: 443 m³/h CADR! 940 sq ft coverage! This thing can clean a whole apartment! Basically an industrial-grade lung for your house!

Shayak: The 443 m³/h CADR is actually the important number here. It tells you how quickly the purifier can move and clean air, and in real-world use, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 has enough grunt to make a noticeable difference.

The 940 sq ft figure, however, needs a little context. Xiaomi quotes that based on two air changes per hour, so don't interpret it as “buy this and your entire 940 sq ft house will magically have Himalayan air.”

For a roughly 400 sq ft room, Xiaomi claims it can clean the space in about 12 minutes. And that's much closer to where this purifier gets interesting.

✨ GennieGPT: So basically, 12 minutes and BAM! Perfect air!

Shayak: Perfect air is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. But yes, it is fast.

I tested it in my bedroom while working, and this is where the Mijia started making a very convincing case for itself. I smoke in the bedroom while working, not exactly the ideal air-quality stress test, but certainly a practical one.

Turn the purifier on and it takes only minutes to noticeably clean things up.

And importantly, it doesn't just make the AQI number on the display look pretty. The smoke and smell actually reduce.

For an air purifier, that's the bit that matters.

Five Stages, One Very Happy Bot

✨ GennieGPT: FIVE-STAGE FILTRATION! Dust! PM1! PM2.5! Allergens! Everything is getting DESTROYED! Your lungs are basically going to get VIP treatment!

Shayak: The filtration setup is one of the Mijia's strengths. It combines multiple filtration stages designed to deal with particulate matter and airborne pollutants, while the purifier also monitors PM1.0 and PM2.5 levels in real time.

And unlike some appliances where the specifications sound impressive but the experience is vague, you can actually see the air-quality changes happening on the display.

That makes the whole thing feel considerably less like a decorative white box blowing air around.

The Display Deserves Some Credit

✨ GennieGPT: AQI monitor! Temperature! Humidity! PM1.0! PM2.5! So much information! Very futuristic!

Shayak: And surprisingly, very easy to understand. This is one area where Xiaomi has kept things refreshingly simple.

The display is self-explanatory and intuitive. You don't need to spend 20 minutes reading a manual to figure out whether your room is clean or whether the purifier is working harder because the air quality has deteriorated.

The important information is right there, and the controls are straightforward.

For an appliance that is supposed to disappear into the background of your life, that's exactly what you want.

✨ GennieGPT: The purifier has smart sensors! It detects dust and pollution! It can monitor PM1.0 and PM2.5! Your smoke doesn't stand a chance!

Shayak: Finally, something you got right without the unnecessary fireworks. The smoking test was actually one of the most useful things about living with this purifier. If you're smoking indoors, an air purifier obviously doesn't magically make smoking healthy. Let's get that out of the way.

But when it comes to dealing with the resulting smoke and smell, the Mijia does a surprisingly good job. In my bedroom, the purifier was able to clean up the air within minutes. The difference was noticeable not just on the display but in the room itself.

That makes the 443 m³/h CADR more than just a number on the box.

“Smart” Because It Has An App

✨ GennieGPT: Xiaomi Home! HyperOS integration! Google Home! Alexa! Voice control! This purifier is basically your new digital best friend!

Shayak: It is an air purifier, Gennie. You don't need to emotionally bond with it.

The smart controls are useful, though. You can control the purifier through the Xiaomi Home app, monitor filter usage and keep an eye on air quality without walking over to the machine. Voice support through Google Home and Alexa is also handy if you already have a smart-home setup.

But let's be honest: you're probably not going to spend your afternoon having conversations with your air purifier.

You'll set it up, choose a mode and then forget about it. Which is, ironically, a sign that it's doing its job.

Quiet Enough To Forget It Exists

✨ GennieGPT: 32dB(A) in Sleep Mode! That's quieter than a whisper! You won't even know it's there!

Shayak: Again, slightly less dramatic than that. But 32dB in Sleep Mode is quiet enough for a bedroom, and that's what matters. At higher speeds, naturally, you'll hear the fan working. That's physics, not a Xiaomi software bug.

But when you're sleeping or working, the purifier doesn't need to sound like a helicopter parked next to your bed. At around 5.2kg and measuring 250 × 250 × 555mm, it's also reasonably easy to move around when you want to change rooms.

✨ GennieGPT: 40W power consumption! Smart sensors! Five-stage filtration! 940 sq ft coverage! 3.5 minutes for 108 sq ft! This is basically the Swiss Army knife of air purifiers!

Shayak: The underlying point is fair. The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 packs a lot into a relatively straightforward machine.

Xiaomi claims:

3.5 minutes: 108 sq ft

6 minutes: 200 sq ft

12 minutes: 400 sq ft

Those numbers make the most sense when you consider the purifier's 443 m³/h CADR rather than treating them as some magical countdown timer. In my experience, the machine is particularly convincing in a bedroom or similarly sized enclosed space.

And at Rs 19,999, that's important.

Because you're not buying this thing to admire its specification sheet. You're buying it because you want to breathe cleaner air.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Review: Final Verdict

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is a little like getting the one roommate who actually cleans up after you. You make a mess. It cleans it. You smoke. It deals with the smoke. You forget about air quality. It keeps monitoring it.

And unlike most good roommates, it doesn't complain.

At Rs 19,999, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 offers a convincing combination of filtration, speed, monitoring and smart controls. The 443 m³/h CADR gives it enough muscle for sizeable rooms, while the intuitive display means you don't need an engineering degree to understand what's happening.

The biggest win, however, is the real-world performance.

I smoke in my bedroom while working, and the purifier was able to noticeably clean up the air and reduce the smell within minutes. That's the kind of performance that matters far more than a shiny specification sheet.

Should You Buy Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6?