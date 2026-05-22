The iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to be priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the storage capacity.
Paid Rs 1.3 Lakh For iPhone 17 Pro? Here Is What iPhone 18 May Cost You
iPhone 18 is still months away, but leaks are already pointing to price ranges for India. Here is what the Pro and Pro Max could cost when they arrive.
- iPhone 18 series prices may see minimal increase over predecessors.
- Pro models could range from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh.
- Apple might absorb production costs to maintain competitive pricing.
iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 17 series launched around eight months ago, and talk about the iPhone 18has started making rounds. Apple's next lineup is expected to include the standard models, the Pro, the Pro Max, and possibly a foldable variant. While many details remain unverified, pricing has been one of the more frequently discussed areas in recent leaks.
Reports suggest Apple may absorb additional production costs, which could mean the iPhone 18 series does not see a steep price jump over its predecessor. Here is a breakdown of what buyers in India might be looking at.
What Could Be The Expected Price Of iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max In India?
According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro may be priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on storage configuration. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could range from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh for higher-end variants.
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These numbers suggest Apple is not planning a sharp increase compared to earlier Pro models. That said, pricing will not be flat across the board. Higher storage options and advanced components are likely to push costs upward at the top end.
For contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max came with a Rs 1,49,900 price tag.
Reports indicate Apple might absorb part of the rising production expenses, particularly for chips and camera hardware, to keep base prices competitive. This approach fits with Apple's broader focus on Pro models as its primary revenue drivers.
Why Apple May Hold Back On A Big Price Increase This Year
Despite significant upgrades expected across the lineup, Apple appears to be treading carefully on pricing. Growing competition in the premium smartphone segment, where rivals are offering comparable features at slightly lower prices, is one reason for this caution.
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Manufacturing costs are another consideration. Next-generation processors and improved camera systems are becoming more expensive to produce. Rather than passing the full burden to buyers, Apple may look to balance margins through volume, particularly in large markets like India.
If current leaks prove accurate, buyers could see meaningful upgrades without a dramatic rise in starting prices, though top-tier storage variants may still carry a premium.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the expected price range for the iPhone 18 Pro in India?
What could be the price range for the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India?
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to cost between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.8 lakh for its higher-end storage configurations.
Why might Apple avoid a significant price increase for the iPhone 18 series?
Apple may absorb increased production costs and respond to rising competition from rivals offering similar features at lower prices.
What factors contribute to the potential pricing of the iPhone 18 series?
While base prices might remain competitive, higher storage options and advanced components like new processors and camera systems are expected to increase costs for top-tier models.