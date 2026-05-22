Paid Rs 1.3 Lakh For iPhone 17 Pro? Here Is What iPhone 18 May Cost You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 series prices may see minimal increase over predecessors.

Pro models could range from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh.

Apple might absorb production costs to maintain competitive pricing.

iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 17 series launched around eight months ago, and talk about the iPhone 18has started making rounds. Apple's next lineup is expected to include the standard models, the Pro, the Pro Max, and possibly a foldable variant. While many details remain unverified, pricing has been one of the more frequently discussed areas in recent leaks.

Reports suggest Apple may absorb additional production costs, which could mean the iPhone 18 series does not see a steep price jump over its predecessor. Here is a breakdown of what buyers in India might be looking at.

What Could Be The Expected Price Of iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max In India?

According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro may be priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on storage configuration. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could range from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh for higher-end variants.

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These numbers suggest Apple is not planning a sharp increase compared to earlier Pro models. That said, pricing will not be flat across the board. Higher storage options and advanced components are likely to push costs upward at the top end.

For contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max came with a Rs 1,49,900 price tag.

Reports indicate Apple might absorb part of the rising production expenses, particularly for chips and camera hardware, to keep base prices competitive. This approach fits with Apple's broader focus on Pro models as its primary revenue drivers.

Why Apple May Hold Back On A Big Price Increase This Year

Despite significant upgrades expected across the lineup, Apple appears to be treading carefully on pricing. Growing competition in the premium smartphone segment, where rivals are offering comparable features at slightly lower prices, is one reason for this caution.

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Manufacturing costs are another consideration. Next-generation processors and improved camera systems are becoming more expensive to produce. Rather than passing the full burden to buyers, Apple may look to balance margins through volume, particularly in large markets like India.

If current leaks prove accurate, buyers could see meaningful upgrades without a dramatic rise in starting prices, though top-tier storage variants may still carry a premium.