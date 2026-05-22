Apple's Rs 5,300 iPhone Grip Sold Out Fast Last Year. It's Finally Back

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple relaunched Hikawa Grip and Stand in new colors.

Designed with accessibility, it magnetically attaches to iPhones.

New colors include Orange Swirl, Glow Blue, Speckled Stone.

Apple has re-released the Hikawa Grip and Stand for iPhone, this time in three new colours. The accessory, which sold out shortly after its original launch last year, is available exclusively through Apple's online store worldwide. In the United States, it is priced at $54.95, which translates to Rs 5,300. The new colour options are Orange Swirl, Glow Blue, and Speckled Stone.

Buyers in the US should note that current delivery estimates on Apple's online store are pointing to mid-June, meaning a wait of about one month.

Who Designed The Hikawa Grip and Stand?

The accessory was designed by Bailey Hikawa and is produced by PopSockets. Apple says it was developed with accessibility in mind, created in close collaboration with individuals living with a range of disabilities that affect grip, strength, and mobility.

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The grip is made from premium silicone with a soft-touch feel, and it magnetically attaches to any MagSafe-compatible iPhone. It also doubles as a stand, giving users an added layer of functionality beyond just grip support.

What Has Changed With This Re-Release?

The most notable shift with this re-release is that the Hikawa Grip and Stand is no longer a limited-edition product.

It is now being mass-produced by PopSockets, which should mean steadier and more consistent availability compared to last year, when stock ran out quickly. The accessory remains exclusive to Apple's online store and is not available through third-party retailers.

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For anyone who missed out during the first run, this re-release offers a more reliable shot at getting one, though the current mid-June shipping window does mean some patience is still required. The three new colour options also give buyers more variety to choose from than before.