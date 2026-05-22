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HomeTechnologyGadgetsApple's Rs 5,300 iPhone Grip Sold Out Fast Last Year. It's Finally Back

Apple's Rs 5,300 iPhone Grip Sold Out Fast Last Year. It's Finally Back

Apple has re-released the Hikawa Grip and Stand for iPhone in three new colours. Here's what changed, what it costs, and why it keeps selling out.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple relaunched Hikawa Grip and Stand in new colors.
  • Designed with accessibility, it magnetically attaches to iPhones.
  • New colors include Orange Swirl, Glow Blue, Speckled Stone.

Apple has re-released the Hikawa Grip and Stand for iPhone, this time in three new colours. The accessory, which sold out shortly after its original launch last year, is available exclusively through Apple's online store worldwide. In the United States, it is priced at $54.95, which translates to Rs 5,300. The new colour options are Orange Swirl, Glow Blue, and Speckled Stone. 

Buyers in the US should note that current delivery estimates on Apple's online store are pointing to mid-June, meaning a wait of about one month.

Who Designed The Hikawa Grip and Stand?

The accessory was designed by Bailey Hikawa and is produced by PopSockets. Apple says it was developed with accessibility in mind, created in close collaboration with individuals living with a range of disabilities that affect grip, strength, and mobility. 

ALSO READ: After iPhone 18, Apple Jumps To iPhone 20: Here's Why iPhone 19 Will Never Exist

The grip is made from premium silicone with a soft-touch feel, and it magnetically attaches to any MagSafe-compatible iPhone. It also doubles as a stand, giving users an added layer of functionality beyond just grip support.

What Has Changed With This Re-Release?

The most notable shift with this re-release is that the Hikawa Grip and Stand is no longer a limited-edition product. 

It is now being mass-produced by PopSockets, which should mean steadier and more consistent availability compared to last year, when stock ran out quickly. The accessory remains exclusive to Apple's online store and is not available through third-party retailers. 

ALSO READ: National Security Threat? Why Cockroach Janta Party Got Suspended From X: Report

For anyone who missed out during the first run, this re-release offers a more reliable shot at getting one, though the current mid-June shipping window does mean some patience is still required. The three new colour options also give buyers more variety to choose from than before.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Hikawa Grip and Stand?

It's an accessory designed by Bailey Hikawa and produced by PopSockets that magnetically attaches to MagSafe iPhones. It provides grip support and functions as a stand.

What are the new colors available for the Hikawa Grip and Stand?

The Hikawa Grip and Stand has been re-released in three new colors: Orange Swirl, Glow Blue, and Speckled Stone.

Where can I buy the Hikawa Grip and Stand?

The Hikawa Grip and Stand is exclusively available through Apple's online store worldwide. It is not sold by third-party retailers.

How much does the Hikawa Grip and Stand cost?

In the United States, the Hikawa Grip and Stand is priced at $54.95. The price may vary in other regions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY
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