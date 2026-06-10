iPhone 18 Pro Colours Are Now On Camera: Which One Would You Pick?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature Dark Cherry, Cloudy Blue, Black.

Foldable iPhone prototype seen only in white, leaker reports indicate.

iPhone 18 Pro gains minor battery, variable aperture camera upgrades.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple appears to have a busy year ahead with several iPhone launches in the pipeline, and leaks have started painting a clearer picture of what to expect colour-wise. From the flagship iPhone 18 Pro Max to the much-anticipated foldable model, early details have surfaced online, giving a glimpse into Apple's design direction.

Here is a look at what the leaks reveal about the colours across Apple's major 2026 iPhone releases, though none of these details has been confirmed by the company yet.

What Colours Could The iPhone 18 Pro Max Come In?

Images shared by a user on the Korean blog platform Lanzuk appear to show the metal frames of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in three distinct finishes: Dark Cherry, Cloudy Blue, and Black.

The photos show a person holding the frame components, suggesting Apple may stick with aluminium construction for the device rather than switching to a different material.

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According to Apple-focused leaker Sonny Dickson, the foldable iPhone tells a different story on the colour front.

First look at the iPhone Fold dummy unit. It doesn't look like Apple will offer multiple colors, with white currently appearing to be the only option. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/olMzm6t6Ts — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 7, 2026

In a post on X, Dickson wrote: "First look at the iPhone Fold dummy unit. It doesn't look like Apple will offer multiple colours, with white currently appearing to be the only option. What do you think?"

What Else Has Been Leaked About The iPhone 18 lineup?

Beyond colours, leaks have pointed to a few other changes coming to the iPhone 18 range. A report from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggested the iPhone 18 Pro could get a minor battery bump, with the US version potentially featuring a 4,288mAh battery, while the China-specific variant may retain a 4,056mAh cell. That would be less than a 1% increase over the battery capacity reportedly found in the iPhone 17 Pro.

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The same report also flagged a notable camera upgrade, claiming Apple plans to introduce a variable aperture lens for the iPhone 18 Pro's 48MP primary camera. This would allow users to control the amount of light entering the sensor, offering more flexibility in different shooting conditions.

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