Croma Is Selling The MacBook Neo At Just Rs 38,440; But There's A Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Croma offers multi-layered discounts on MacBook Neo, effective price Rs 38,440.

Stacks student, exchange, bonus, and Tata Neu coin benefits.

Final price depends on eligibility verification, trade-in device condition.

MacBook Neo Discounts: Croma has put together a multi-layered discount structure for the MacBook Neo, bringing its effective price down to Rs 38,440. The deal stacks several benefits together, including a student or teacher discount, exchange value, an exchange bonus, and Tata Neu Coins. However, the final amount a buyer pays depends on the condition of the device being traded in and whether all offers are successfully applied.

The laptop can be bought both in-store and online, though educational discount eligibility needs to be verified before purchase.

How Does Croma's Discount Work On The MacBook Neo?

Croma's pricing structure for the MacBook Neo breaks down as follows. The student or teacher discount brings the base price down to Rs 62,211.

On top of that, buyers can get an exchange value of up to Rs 12,500, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000, and Tata Neu Coins worth up to Rs 4,271. Stack all of these together, and the effective price lands at Rs 38,440.

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Buyers need to meet the eligibility criteria for the educational discount and get their trade-in device assessed to lock in the full benefit.

What Are The Specs And Features Of The MacBook Neo?

The MacBook Neo runs on Apple's A18 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It comes with 8 GB of unified memory and storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB. The machine is fanless and uses an aluminium heat dissipator for cooling.

The display is a 13-inch Liquid Retina panel with a 2408 x 1506 resolution at 218 ppi and 500 nits brightness, supporting 1 billion colours. It comes in four colours: Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo, and weighs 1.23 kg.

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On the connectivity side, it has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, one USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The battery is 36.5-watt-hour, rated for up to 16 hours of video streaming and 11 hours of wireless web use, and charges via a 20W USB-C adapter.

The MacBook Neo has sold well since launch. Apple doubled its shipment forecast from 5 million to 10 million units for the year. CEO Tim Cook described the response as "off the charts," and noted that the model brought in record numbers of first-time Mac buyers.