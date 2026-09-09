Apple Launch LIVE: iPhone 18 Pro Now Official With 4 Colourways, Aperture-Tuning Cameras

iPhone Launch Event: iPhone 18 Pro series is now official. New Apple CEO John Ternus kicks off 'Surprise And Shine' launch event, jumping straight into iPhone 18 Pro. We finally have a glimpse of four total colourways, including a 'Glacier' Blue and a much-hyped Burgundy colour option.

Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 18 Pro, now available in four color options: burgundy, light blue, black, and silver. pic.twitter.com/YAxUDQRMbJ September 9, 2026

The new Pro lineup from the Cupertino tech giant will be powered by its new honegrown A20 Pro chip, designed to manage and deliver 'significantly improved' AI capabilites.

As reported earlier, the new iPhone 18 Pro will have a aperture adjustment feature, allowing for more lightplay and a more versatile camera system.

Check out livestream below:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for latest updates.