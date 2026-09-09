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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsApple Launch LIVE: iPhone 18 Pro Now Official With 4 Colourways, Aperture-Tuning Cameras

Apple Launch LIVE: iPhone 18 Pro Now Official With 4 Colourways, Aperture-Tuning Cameras

Apple's new flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro, has now been made official by new CEO John Ternus.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 10:54 PM (IST)

iPhone Launch Event: iPhone 18 Pro series is now official. New Apple CEO John Ternus kicks off 'Surprise And Shine' launch event, jumping straight into iPhone 18 Pro. We finally have a glimpse of four total colourways, including a 'Glacier' Blue and a much-hyped Burgundy colour option.

The new Pro lineup from the Cupertino tech giant will be powered by its new honegrown A20 Pro chip, designed to manage and deliver 'significantly improved' AI capabilites.

As reported earlier, the new iPhone 18 Pro will have a aperture adjustment feature, allowing for more lightplay and a more versatile camera system.

Check out livestream below:

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for latest updates.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 10:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TEchnology News IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Pro
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