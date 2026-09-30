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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi, Donald Trump Speak On Phone, Discuss Trade, Defence And Energy

PM Modi, Donald Trump Speak On Phone, Discuss Trade, Defence And Energy

The two leaders held the conversation as the three areas remained central to their discussions.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 07:45 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone on Wednesday, with the two leaders discussing trade, defence and energy issues.

Modi said he had a “productive conversation” with Trump during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas.

Leaders Review Bilateral Cooperation

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas.”

The two leaders also agreed to maintain close engagement to take forward the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

“We agreed to maintain close engagement to advance our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.

Regional And International Issues Discussed

Modi said the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.

The conversation comes as India and the US continue to work together across areas including global supply chains, joint development of defence technologies, artificial intelligence, and clean and conventional energy trade.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump PM Modi Donald Trump. Pm Modi And Trump Speak On Phone Discuss Trade Defence And Energy
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