PM Modi, Donald Trump Speak On Phone, Discuss Trade, Defence And Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone on Wednesday, with the two leaders discussing trade, defence and energy issues.

Modi said he had a “productive conversation” with Trump during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas.

Leaders Review Bilateral Cooperation

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas.”

Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward.



We also exchanged… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2026

The two leaders also agreed to maintain close engagement to take forward the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

“We agreed to maintain close engagement to advance our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.

Regional And International Issues Discussed

Modi said the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.

The conversation comes as India and the US continue to work together across areas including global supply chains, joint development of defence technologies, artificial intelligence, and clean and conventional energy trade.