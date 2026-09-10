iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Launch Kicks Off Memefest On Social Media: Check Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro models' high pricing sparked considerable user criticism.

Apple's new iPhone Duo foldable design drew mixed reactions.

Some users prioritized camera advancements over new foldable features.

Apple’s latest iPhone launch has triggered a mixed response on X, with users reacting to the pricing of the new iPhone 18 Pro models, the newly unveiled iPhone Duo foldable and the design choices behind the devices.

‘So Expensive’: ShowSpeed Reacts To iPhone 18 Pro Price

One reaction focused on the pricing of the new iPhone 18 Pro models in India.

Basically this what happened in the apple event pic.twitter.com/PDQp4LWoXs — Shashank (@Off_br0wn) September 9, 2026

ShowSpeed appeared disappointed by how expensive the new iPhone 18 Pro was.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900. The iPhone Duo is priced at Rs 2,99,900.

For comparison, the previous year's prices cited by the user were Rs 1,34,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro and Rs 1,49,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone Duo Gets Attention For Its Foldable Design

Sawyer Merritt reacted positively to Apple's iPhone Duo, describing it as the company's first folding iPhone.

Merritt noted that Apple appeared to have addressed the centre crease issue seen on many folding phone screens. However, he said he probably would not buy it because the iPhone 18 Pro offered better cameras and battery life.

Still, he said the foldable device “does look pretty sweet.”

‘Weird’ Aspect Ratio Draws Criticism

Not all reactions to the iPhone Duo were positive.

X user talemi criticised what they described as the device's “weird ass aspect ratio” when used in its folded form.

The user also said they almost always hold their phone with their left hand despite being right-handed, which makes the unfolded device awkward to hold. They added that this was true for all folding devices and said they wished manufacturers would resolve the issue.

The user concluded: “instead we got short and fat.”

Camera Upgrades A Bigger Draw For Some Users

Another X user, LockePacem, said they were a fan of the additional use cases offered by the Duo when partially folded, including using X on a larger screen.

However, the user said that with a growing family, camera upgrades were a bigger selling feature in the iPhone lineup.

‘Why Didn’t They Lead With This?’

Radomako said they were interested in the iPhone Duo but questioned Apple's decision not to lead with the device during the launch.

you know, i'm into it, but to be honest, the fact they didn't lead with this, and that it is not on their website makes me think they are not confident in it. so lets see how that goes. can't wait for when its smaller. also...wheres the glass iphone?!!! — Richie Adomako (@Radomako) September 9, 2026

The user also pointed out that the device was not on Apple's website and said this made them think Apple was “not confident in it.”

“so lets see how that goes. can't wait for when its smaller. also...wheres the glass iphone?!!!” the user wrote.

Another User Compares Feature To Microsoft Recall

One X user, AliHassan, reacted negatively to an Apple Watch feature and said, “They will have to revert this creep feature like microsoft recall.”

They will have to revert this creep feature like microsoft recall. — Ali Hasan (@AliHasan001001) September 9, 2026

Overall, the reactions shared on X ranged from excitement about Apple's move into foldables to criticism of the iPhone Duo's design, while the pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro models also drew attention.