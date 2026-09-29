Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Redmi Note 17 Pro features an enormous 9,000mAh battery.

Features large 1.5K AMOLED display, strong durability.

Mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 handles everyday tasks.

Its large, heavy build prioritizes battery and display.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Review: Smartphone manufacturers have spent years convincing us that phones need to be thinner, lighter and more delicate than our egos. Redmi appears to have looked at that trend and said: what if we simply made the battery enormous instead? The Redmi Note 17 Pro comes with a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and enough durability certifications to make it sound like the phone has been trained by the military.

There’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection, plus something Xiaomi calls Titan quality. Naturally, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot GennieGPT is already impressed. Let's see if I can tame these LLM horses.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Huge 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery

1.5K AMOLED display with 3,500-nit peak brightness

IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K protection

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

67W charging and 22.5W reverse charging

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

What Doesn’t:

226g is definitely not featherweight

Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is capable, but hardly a flagship chip

8MP ultrawide looks like the obvious camera compromise

The sheer size makes this a phone you will notice in your pocket

The 9,000mAh Elephant In The Room

✨ GennieGPT: Titan quality! Five-star SGS AND TÜV certifications! Gorilla Glass Victus 2! IP66, IP68, IP69 AND IP69K! This phone is basically indestructible!

Shayak: Easy there, Terminator. It's a smartphone, not a Nokia 3310.

The durability credentials are genuinely impressive, though. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 gives the front some serious protection, while the multiple IP ratings mean the phone is built to deal with dust and water in ways that most budget and mid-range phones aren't.

Just remember: water resistance is not the same thing as waterproofing. And if you deliberately throw a Rs 20,000-plus phone into a swimming pool because Gennie told you it's invincible, that's between you and your insurance company.

✨ GennieGPT: 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery! That's almost twice the size of some flagship phone batteries! TWO DAYS? THREE DAYS? A WEEK?!

Shayak: And there it is. Gennie has discovered battery capacity. Yes, 9,000mAh is enormous by smartphone standards. The silicon-carbon chemistry also allows manufacturers to pack more energy into a relatively manageable physical space than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The result should be exactly what battery-anxious people want: a phone you don't have to charge every night.

The 67W charging is also welcome, although let's not pretend 67W is some revolutionary number anymore. What's more interesting is the 22.5W reverse wired charging.

That means the Redmi Note 17 Pro can double up as a rather chunky power bank.

Your friend's iPhone running at 4 per cent battery? Congratulations. You're now the best friend in need.

✨ GennieGPT: 9,000mAh! That's more battery than some power banks! This phone will NEVER die!

Shayak: A large battery doesn't mean infinite battery life. A huge 6.83-inch display running at high brightness, gaming, cameras and 5G will still consume power. But yes, 9,000mAh gives Redmi an enormous endurance advantage on paper. And honestly, that's the feature I'd be more excited about than most of the AI nonsense currently being thrown at smartphones.

Pocket Cinema, With A 3,500-Nit Flashlight

✨ GennieGPT: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED! 120Hz! 12-bit colour! 3,500 nits! 8,000,000:1 contrast ratio! This is basically an IMAX screen!

Shayak: But this is another area where Redmi isn't merely throwing numbers around for the sake of it. A 1.5K AMOLED panel at this size should provide a sharp and colourful viewing experience, while 120Hz makes scrolling and animations feel noticeably smoother than standard 60Hz displays.

The 3,500-nit peak brightness is particularly interesting. That's the kind of number that should make outdoor visibility considerably better, although peak brightness figures don't necessarily mean the entire screen sits at 3,500 nits all the time.

And yes, 12-bit colour sounds spectacular.

No, your WhatsApp messages aren't suddenly going to develop a billion new shades of existential dread.

There’s also TUV triple eye protection and a Wet Touch 2.0 mode, which should make the display more usable in less-than-perfect conditions.

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4! 4nm! Octa-core! Up to 2.4GHz! Adreno GPU! This is a GAMING MONSTER!

Shayak: The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is a sensible mid-range platform, with four Cortex-A78 performance cores and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. It should handle everyday use, social media, streaming and casual-to-moderate gaming without drama.

But calling it a gaming monster because it has an Adreno GPU is like calling a Maruti Baleno a Formula 1 car because it has four wheels.

The combination of the chip and 8GB RAM should be perfectly adequate for normal users. But if your definition of gaming involves pushing every setting to maximum and demanding flagship-class frame rates, this isn't the phone I'd buy purely for that.

Interestingly, Redmi claims an instantaneous 3,200Hz touch sampling rate.

✨ GennieGPT: 3,200Hz! That's more responsive than the human nervous system!

Shayak: Your nervous system isn't running Game Turbo, unfortunately. The important bit is the asterisk: that 3,200Hz figure needs to be activated in Game Turbo mode. It's therefore not the same thing as having a 3,200Hz display refresh rate.

The screen itself tops out at 120Hz.

Still, 120Hz plus responsive touch can make gaming feel considerably better. Just don't start measuring your reaction time against a professional esports player because your phone has three thousand two hundred hertz in the brochure.

The Camera: One Hero, One Sidekick

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP main camera with OIS! 8MP ultrawide! AI features! Portrait! HDR! Pro mode! Dual Video! This is a professional camera!

Shayak: And we've reached the camera section, where GennieGPT once again mistakes megapixels for photography.

The 50MP primary camera with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture is the interesting one here. OIS can help with stability, particularly in low light, while the wider aperture should help the sensor pull in more light.

But the 8MP ultrawide is very much the supporting actor.

That's not necessarily a disaster. Most people will use the primary camera far more often anyway. But don't expect the ultrawide to produce the same level of detail as the main sensor.

The feature list is generous, though: Pro Mode, Portrait, HDR, Panorama, Documents, Dual Video and even an Underwater Mode that's listed as coming via OTA.

✨ GennieGPT: UNDERWATER PHOTOGRAPHY! AQUATIC CINEMATOGRAPHY! THE OCEANS ARE NOW YOUR STUDIO!

Shayak: The phone does have serious water resistance, but underwater photography is still something I'd approach with caution. Water resistance ratings are tested under controlled conditions and can change with wear and damage. And contrary to what Gennie suggests, please don't take your phone for underwater shoots under the sea, for salt-heavy water is still your phone's biggest nemesis.

Your Pocket Has Entered The Chat

✨ GennieGPT: 226 grams! That's incredibly lightweight for such a powerful phone!

Shayak: At 226g and 8.6mm thick, the Redmi Note 17 Pro is not exactly a featherweight. The 9,000mAh battery has to live somewhere. And 6.83 inches is big.

This isn't the sort of phone you'll casually operate with one hand while carrying groceries. It's a proper slab, the kind that makes your trouser pocket suddenly feel like it has acquired a second resident. But there's a trade-off here: you're getting a massive battery and huge display without the phone becoming absurdly thick.

So yes, it's heavy. But given what's inside, the weight makes sense.

Speakers That Want To Be Heard From Space

✨ GennieGPT: Dual stereo speakers! Dolby Atmos! Hi-Res audio! 300 per cent volume boost! This phone is basically a nightclub!

Shayak: Finally, something we can both agree on. Stereo speakers are a genuinely useful feature, especially on a large display designed for streaming and gaming. Dolby Atmos can help create a wider sense of sound, while the claimed 300 per cent volume boost should make the phone considerably louder than standard speaker output.

Will it replace your soundbar? No. Will it be good enough to watch YouTube in bed without reaching for Bluetooth speakers? Almost certainly the more realistic use case.

HyperOS 3 Has Entered The Building

✨ GennieGPT: Xiaomi HyperOS 3! Android 16! The future has arrived!

Shayak: HyperOS 3 is indeed based on Android 16, which means the software is current. But "Android 16" doesn't automatically mean "revolutionary user experience".

HyperOS brings Xiaomi's familiar software approach, with plenty of customisation and ecosystem features. Whether you love or dislike it will largely depend on how much you enjoy Xiaomi's interpretation of Android.

At least the software foundation isn't outdated.

Thinking of getting more phones like the Redmi Note 17 Pro? You can check out latest price and availability on Amazon here.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Redmi Note 17 Pro, with prices starting at Rs 36,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs 39,999 for the top-end 8GB+ 256GB model, is an interesting reminder that not every smartphone needs to chase flagship specifications in every department. Instead, Redmi has picked a few things and gone absolutely overboard. 9,000mAh battery? Check. Huge 1.5K AMOLED display? Check. Serious durability ratings? Check. 50MP OIS camera? Check. 67W charging? Check.

And then there's the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, which isn't going to frighten flagship processors but should be perfectly happy handling the everyday stuff most people actually do. The phone's biggest strength is also its biggest compromise: size. At 226g, with a 6.83-inch display and a 9,000mAh battery, this is not a discreet little companion. It's a portable slab of technology.

But perhaps that's the point. While everyone else is busy making phones thinner, smarter and more obsessed with AI, Redmi appears to have gone: Fine. We'll just give you more battery. And honestly, there's something wonderfully old-school about that.

Should You Buy Redmi Note 17 Pro?

Yes, if battery life, a large AMOLED display, durability and everyday reliability matter more to you than flagship-level performance.

if battery life, a large AMOLED display, durability and everyday reliability matter more to you than flagship-level performance. Maybe, if you're a serious gamer or photographer. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 and 8MP ultrawide are the areas where the phone's mid-range positioning becomes more obvious.

if you're a serious gamer or photographer. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 and 8MP ultrawide are the areas where the phone's mid-range positioning becomes more obvious. No, if you want a compact, lightweight phone. At 226g and 6.83 inches, this thing is not exactly pocket poetry.