‘Someone Who Insults Gurus Cannot Free Punjab From Drugs’: Shah Takes Veiled Jibe At Mann

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amit Shah attacked Congress over Punjab's drug abuse issue.

Shah asserted only BJP capable of freeing state from drugs.

He cited BJP's significant increase in narcotics seizures nationwide.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the Congress over the issue of drug abuse in Punjab, claiming that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was capable of freeing the state from the scourge of drugs.

Addressing an event in Jalandhar, Shah said, “Someone who gets intoxicated and insults the Gurus cannot free Punjab from the scourge of drugs. It cannot liberate Punjab... Only the BJP is capable of freeing Punjab from drugs.”

Shah Cites Narcotics Seizure Figures

Shah said the BJP-led government had already demonstrated its approach to tackling the drug menace through a nationwide campaign for a drug-free India.

#WATCH | Jalandhar, Punjab: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Someone who gets intoxicated and insults the Gurus cannot free Punjab from the scourge of drugs. It cannot liberate Punjab... Only the BJP is capable of freeing Punjab from drugs. The BJP has already demonstrated… pic.twitter.com/RMFyYPnCIj — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

“We launched a nationwide campaign for a drug-free India,” he said.

Comparing narcotics seizures during the Congress-led government and the Modi government, Shah said, “From 2004 to 2014, the Congress was in power; in those 10 years, 26 lakh kilograms of narcotics were seized nationwide.”

“Then came Modi ji's government; between 2014 and 2024, PM Modi's government seized Rs 1.2 crore kilograms of drugs,” he added.

Amit Shah Compares Value Of Drug Seizures

The Union Home Minister also compared the value of narcotics seized under the two governments.

“The Congress party had seized narcotics worth Rs 40,000 crore; in contrast, the BJP seized drugs worth Rs 1,90,000 crore,” Shah said.

His remarks came while addressing the issue of drug abuse in Punjab and highlighting the BJP government's nationwide campaign against narcotics.

Shah reiterated that the BJP was capable of tackling the drug menace and freeing Punjab from drugs.