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English NewsElection‘Someone Who Insults Gurus Cannot Free Punjab From Drugs’: Shah Takes Veiled Jibe At Mann

‘Someone Who Insults Gurus Cannot Free Punjab From Drugs’: Shah Takes Veiled Jibe At Mann

Shah said the BJP-led government had already demonstrated its approach to tackling the drug menace through a nationwide campaign for a drug-free India.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amit Shah attacked Congress over Punjab's drug abuse issue.
  • Shah asserted only BJP capable of freeing state from drugs.
  • He cited BJP's significant increase in narcotics seizures nationwide.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the Congress over the issue of drug abuse in Punjab, claiming that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was capable of freeing the state from the scourge of drugs.

Addressing an event in Jalandhar, Shah said, “Someone who gets intoxicated and insults the Gurus cannot free Punjab from the scourge of drugs. It cannot liberate Punjab... Only the BJP is capable of freeing Punjab from drugs.”

Shah Cites Narcotics Seizure Figures

Shah said the BJP-led government had already demonstrated its approach to tackling the drug menace through a nationwide campaign for a drug-free India.

“We launched a nationwide campaign for a drug-free India,” he said.

Comparing narcotics seizures during the Congress-led government and the Modi government, Shah said, “From 2004 to 2014, the Congress was in power; in those 10 years, 26 lakh kilograms of narcotics were seized nationwide.”

“Then came Modi ji's government; between 2014 and 2024, PM Modi's government seized Rs 1.2 crore kilograms of drugs,” he added.

Amit Shah Compares Value Of Drug Seizures

The Union Home Minister also compared the value of narcotics seized under the two governments.

“The Congress party had seized narcotics worth Rs 40,000 crore; in contrast, the BJP seized drugs worth Rs 1,90,000 crore,” Shah said.

His remarks came while addressing the issue of drug abuse in Punjab and highlighting the BJP government's nationwide campaign against narcotics.

Shah reiterated that the BJP was capable of tackling the drug menace and freeing Punjab from drugs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Amit Shah say about the BJP's capability to address drug abuse in Punjab?

Amit Shah claimed that only the Bharatiya Janata Party is capable of freeing Punjab from the scourge of drugs. He contrasted this with the Congress's ability to tackle the issue.

How has the BJP-led government approached tackling the drug menace nationwide?

The BJP-led government launched a nationwide campaign for a drug-free India. Amit Shah presented this as a demonstration of their approach to the issue.

How did narcotics seizures compare between the Congress and Modi governments in terms of quantity?

From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government seized 26 lakh kilograms of narcotics nationwide. Between 2014 and 2024, the Modi government seized 1.2 crore kilograms of drugs.

What was the difference in the value of narcotics seized under the Congress and BJP governments?

The Congress party seized narcotics worth Rs 40,000 crore. In contrast, the BJP government seized drugs valued at Rs 1,90,000 crore.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann BJP Breaking News Punjab Drugs AAP ABP Live PUNJAB AMIT SHAH
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