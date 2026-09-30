In a major development in the Meerut ‘Blue Drum’ murder case, a Meerut court has convicted accused Muskan and Sahil. Both appeared before the court through video conference during the hearing.

The court is expected to announce the quantum of sentence shortly. Before delivering the verdict, the judge asked Muskan how she felt on the day of the decision and noted that the court had completed its proceedings.

The judge also observed that such crimes create fear in society and told Muskan that the court would decide the punishment.