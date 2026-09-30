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English NewsCitiesMeerut 'Blue Drum' Case: Saurabh Rajput’s Wife Muskan, Her Lover Sahil Convicted

Meerut 'Blue Drum' Case: Saurabh Rajput’s Wife Muskan, Her Lover Sahil Convicted

Meerut’s widely reported Blue Drum case has seen a major development, with a local court in Meerut delivering its verdict. The court found accused wife Muskan Rastogi, her lover Sahil Shukla guilty.

Written By : Manoj Verma |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 05:47 PM (IST)

In a major development in the Meerut ‘Blue Drum’ murder case, a Meerut court has convicted accused Muskan and Sahil. Both appeared before the court through video conference during the hearing.

The court is expected to announce the quantum of sentence shortly. Before delivering the verdict, the judge asked Muskan how she felt on the day of the decision and noted that the court had completed its proceedings.

The judge also observed that such crimes create fear in society and told Muskan that the court would decide the punishment.

Published at : 30 Sep 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meerut Meerut Blue Drum Case Muskan Meerut Blue Drum
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