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English NewsNewsIndian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Stabbed Mid-Air, Fought Back To Protect 180 Passengers

Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Stabbed Mid-Air, Fought Back To Protect 180 Passengers

Indian-origin pilot Smit Machchhar fought back after being stabbed during the Flydubai incident, helping save around 180 passengers aboard the flight.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aircraft transmitted emergency codes, assessed as security threat.

Indian-origin Flydubai captain has emerged as the pilot at the centre of the dramatic FZ1073 incident, after fighting back despite being stabbed during a cockpit confrontation. Captain Smit Machchhar's intervention, along with the actions of passengers and crew, helped prevent the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight from crashing and ensured the safe landing of around 180 people in Saudi Arabia. Machchhar, an experienced aviator and former SpiceJet captain, was injured in the incident and taken to hospital after the aircraft landed.

Who Is Smit Machchhar?

Machchhar has served as a captain with Flydubai since June 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before joining the Dubai-based carrier, he worked with SpiceJet in Mumbai from June 2011 to June 2022.

His profile lists him as a commander at SpiceJet, where he later served as a line training captain, a role involving the training and checking of other pilots.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Machchhar has accumulated around 9,750 flying hours on Boeing 737 aircraft, including the 737-800 and 737 MAX 8/9. He also logged more than 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command during his time at SpiceJet.

Machchhar joined Flydubai as a direct-entry captain, a route used by airlines to recruit pilots who already have command experience with another carrier.

Also Read: ‘Terrorist’ Planned To Crash Flydubai Plane, Kill Passengers, Claims Israel Security Minister

What Happened On FZ1073?

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when an incident unfolded inside the cockpit. The aircraft subsequently diverted to Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Flight-tracking data showed the Boeing 737 MAX 8 experienced a rapid loss of altitude during the incident. The aircraft also transmitted emergency transponder codes, including 7700, indicating a general emergency, and 7500, used to indicate unlawful interference.

Israeli officials said the incident was being assessed as a possible security threat, while reports emerged that one pilot had stabbed the other during an altercation. Reuters reported that both pilots were hospitalised after sustaining injuries.

Flydubai confirmed only that the aircraft had “experienced an incident while en route”, saying all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for.

The circumstances of the cockpit confrontation, including what led to the reported stabbing and who transmitted the emergency codes, remain under investigation. Reports about the motive and whether the incident constituted an attempted attack have varied

Also Read: 9/11-Style Attack Feared On Flydubai Flight; Report Says ‘It Was A Pilot Fight, Not Hijacking’

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
FLyDubai Smit Machchhar Who Is Smit Machchhar
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