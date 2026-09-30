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English NewsNewsWorldStrait Of Hormuz Incident: Vessel Catches Fire After ‘Unknown Projectile’ Hit

Strait Of Hormuz Incident: Vessel Catches Fire After ‘Unknown Projectile’ Hit

According to the report, the vessel was struck by a suspected unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of September 28.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz.
  • Onboard fire extinguished, crew safe, no environmental damage.
  • Authorities investigate incident; UKMTO advises caution for vessels.

A vessel was hit by an “unknown projectile” while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening, triggering a fire on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

UKMTO said it received a delayed report about the incident from a third party.

According to the report, the vessel was struck by a suspected unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of September 28. The impact caused a fire on board, which was later extinguished.

The crew were safe, UKMTO said.

No Environmental Impact Reported

The agency said there was no reported environmental impact following the incident. It added that no damage assessment had been carried out.

UKMTO did not identify the vessel involved or provide details on where the projectile came from.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

UKMTO Issues Caution

UKMTO has advised vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade. Before the war, around a fifth of the world's oil and LNG passed through the waterway.

Since the conflict began, Iran has been blocking commercial ships from passing through the strait. Tehran has also fired on vessels it says were making unauthorised crossings.

The United States has responded with a counterblockade of Iranian ports aimed at stopping Iran from exporting its oil.

UKMTO has reiterated its warning to vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in the Strait of Hormuz?

A vessel was hit by an “unknown projectile” on Monday evening, triggering a fire on board. The fire was later extinguished, and the crew were reported safe.

When did the incident take place?

According to a delayed report from a third party, the vessel was struck on the evening of September 28 while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Was there any environmental impact from the incident?

No environmental impact was reported following the incident. UKMTO also stated that no damage assessment had been carried out yet.

What advice has UKMTO issued for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz?

UKMTO has advised vessels to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident. This warning has been reiterated.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade. Before the war, approximately a fifth of the world's oil and LNG passed through this waterway.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live Strait Of Hormuz Incident Vessel Catches Fire Unknown Projectile Hit
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