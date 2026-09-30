Strait Of Hormuz Incident: Vessel Catches Fire After ‘Unknown Projectile’ Hit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz.

Onboard fire extinguished, crew safe, no environmental damage.

Authorities investigate incident; UKMTO advises caution for vessels.

A vessel was hit by an “unknown projectile” while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening, triggering a fire on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

UKMTO said it received a delayed report about the incident from a third party.

According to the report, the vessel was struck by a suspected unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of September 28. The impact caused a fire on board, which was later extinguished.

The crew were safe, UKMTO said.

No Environmental Impact Reported

The agency said there was no reported environmental impact following the incident. It added that no damage assessment had been carried out.

UKMTO did not identify the vessel involved or provide details on where the projectile came from.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

UKMTO Issues Caution

UKMTO has advised vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas trade. Before the war, around a fifth of the world's oil and LNG passed through the waterway.

Since the conflict began, Iran has been blocking commercial ships from passing through the strait. Tehran has also fired on vessels it says were making unauthorised crossings.

The United States has responded with a counterblockade of Iranian ports aimed at stopping Iran from exporting its oil.

UKMTO has reiterated its warning to vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity.