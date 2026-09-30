‘Save Democracy March’, 5 Mega Rallies: INDIA Bloc’s Big Decisions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc strategized, planning nationwide marches on electoral irregularities.

Opposition to march to Election Commission on October 6.

Leaders to meet President, demanding CEC's resignation.

At a meeting held by the INDIA bloc on Wednesday, opposition leaders chalked out a strategy to further sharpen their campaign. Five major decisions were taken during the meeting, including a march by opposition MPs to the Election Commission on October 6.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc had finalised programmes for young people, political parties and those who believe in democracy and the Constitution.

From October 2 to October 8, a ‘Save Democracy March’ will be held across all districts. The march will seek to create awareness among people, with memorandums to be submitted at the offices of district officials.

Opposition To March To Election Commission

The INDIA bloc will march to the Election Commission on October 6.

Kharge said opposition leaders would seek an appointment with the President in the second week of October. During the meeting, they would brief the President about alleged vote theft and electoral irregularities.

The INDIA bloc will also organise five major rallies, although their venues and timings will be decided later.

Kharge said the rallies would be used to tell people how, according to the opposition, the government was taking away people's right to vote and how alleged vote theft was taking place.

Mega Rally In November

During the INDIA bloc's press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had attacked the democratic system.

He said those responsible should be punished.

Rahul Gandhi said that when Gyanesh Kumar goes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also go.

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Kharge said a major mega rally would be held in Delhi on November 1.

He said Rahul Gandhi had been consistently raising the issue of vote theft and that people were now also beginning to understand the issue.

Kharge said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also raised the issue of vote theft on several occasions. According to Kharge, people had earlier not believed the allegations, but the facts that had emerged before the Election Commission were now bringing the alleged truth about vote theft to light.

Mamata Says INDIA Bloc United

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc was completely united and stood together.

She said what had happened was a “very big theft”. According to her, elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and West Bengal were won through alleged vote theft.

Banerjee said the opposition had also approached the Supreme Court over the matter.

She levelled serious allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanded his resignation.

She said Gyanesh Kumar should resign immediately.

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