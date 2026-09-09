Apple's First Foldable, iPhone Duo, Is Here. But That Rs 4.5 Lakh Price Tag Is Insane

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple introduced iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone.

It features dual displays, titanium build, and A20 Pro chip.

Pricing is extremely high, starting at Rs 2,99,900 in India.

iOS 27 introduces new features, including advanced multitasking.

iPhone Duo Launch: Apple has finally entered the foldable smartphone race with the iPhone Duo, bringing a radically different design, a huge inner display and flagship-level hardware. But while the technology looks ambitious, the pricing is likely to grab even more attention.

Apple has positioned the iPhone Duo firmly at the premium end of the smartphone market, with Indian prices reaching a staggering Rs 4,49,900 for the 2TB version.

Here is how the pricing breaks down:

256GB: Rs 2,99,900

Rs 2,99,900 512GB: Rs 3,24,900

Rs 3,24,900 1TB: Rs 3,74,900

Rs 3,74,900 2TB: Rs 4,49,900

Apple is also offering monthly EMI plans starting at Rs 48,817 for the 256GB model, rising to Rs 73,817 per month for the 2TB variant, with instant cashback and No Cost EMI options.

That makes the iPhone Duo dramatically more expensive than conventional flagship phones and puts the top-end model into territory normally associated with premium laptops, high-end tablets and other luxury electronics.

The comparison with Samsung makes the pricing even more striking. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, with similar flagship positioning, starts at Rs 1,79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Apple's entry-level foldable therefore costs roughly Rs 1.2 lakh more than Samsung's comparable base configuration.

ALSO READ: Apple Launch LIVE: iPhone 18 Pro Now Official With 4 Colourways, Aperture-Tuning Cameras

Check out livestream below:

A Foldable iPhone With Two Displays

The iPhone Duo is built around a foldable architecture featuring a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display and a 5.4-inch outer display. When folded, Apple says the phone remains compact enough for one-handed use. Open it up and the larger panel is designed for gaming, watching content and multitasking.

Both screens share the same aspect ratio, allowing content to transition between the folded and unfolded states without dramatic changes in scaling. ProMotion, Always On functionality and up to 3000 nits of outdoor brightness are also included.

Apple has added a nano-texture finish to the inner display to reduce reflections and make the fold less visually prominent.

“iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what’s possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone,” said John Ternus, Apple’s CEO.

Titanium Build, Precision Hinge And Heavy-Duty Protection

Apple has used grade 5 titanium for the iPhone Duo, giving the device a polished exterior while focusing heavily on structural durability.

The hinge contains more than 100 components and is designed to keep the central section of the display supported when the phone is opened. Apple has also used ceramic protection, strengthened internal structures and a multilayer construction for the folding panel.

The outer display gets Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says provides three times better scratch resistance than the previous generation. The device also carries an IP68 rating for splash, water and dust resistance.

The iPhone Duo comes in two finishes: star white and night sky.

48MP Cameras Get Foldable-Only Tricks

Apple has equipped the iPhone Duo with a 48MP Fusion Main camera alongside a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. The main sensor supports up to 48MP photographs, 2x optical-quality telephoto capture and improved low-light performance.

The foldable form factor also enables camera functions that rely on the second screen.

Duo Preview lets subjects see the live camera view on the external display, while Smart Take can use on-device AI to determine when people are ready for a photograph. Duo FaceTime allows others to join a call through the outer display, while Kid Cue uses animations to attract children's attention toward the camera.

Video recording also gets a major upgrade, with 4K at 120fps in Dolby Vision available through the main camera.

A20 Pro Brings Serious Performance

Under the hood, the iPhone Duo runs Apple's A20 Pro, the same chip family used in the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apple claims up to 35 percent better sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro. The chip features a 6-core CPU, 7-core GPU and dual 16-core Neural Engine, while a custom vapor chamber is designed to control temperatures during demanding workloads.

The device also uses a dual-battery setup, with one battery on each side of the foldable body. Apple claims up to 31 hours of video playback using the inner display and up to 44 hours using the outer display.

iOS 27 Turns The Foldable Into A Multitasking Machine

iOS 27 has been redesigned to make better use of the Duo's larger screen. Controls and navigation elements move toward the sides, freeing up more vertical space for content.

The biggest productivity change is Split View, allowing two apps to run beside each other. Users can also open two windows from the same app, switch between applications quickly and save combinations of apps for later.

StandBy has also been adapted for the foldable format, allowing the phone to function as a photo frame, widget hub or clock even when it is not charging.

Apple is also bringing its next-generation Siri AI to the device, with Apple Intelligence features designed to understand personal context, interact with onscreen content and perform actions across apps.

The Price Could Be The Biggest Problem

There is little doubt that the iPhone Duo is technically ambitious. Apple has packed a foldable display, titanium construction, high-end cameras, A20 Pro performance, advanced AI and a large battery system into a device that can still be folded into a pocket-friendly form.

But the Rs 2,99,900 starting price changes the conversation completely.

The Rs 4,49,900 2TB version is particularly difficult to justify when Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at Rs 1,79,999 with 256GB storage. Even before accessories and other costs, buyers choosing Apple's foldable are paying an enormous premium for entering Apple's first-generation foldable ecosystem.

For Apple fans who have been waiting years for a foldable iPhone, the Duo could finally be the device they wanted. For everyone else, the question may be much simpler: is a foldable iPhone really worth paying almost Rs 4.5 lakh for?