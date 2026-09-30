‘No Official Meetings, No Talks’: Saudi Denies Talks With Netanyahu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saudi Arabia denied representatives attended Netanyahu-MBZ Abu Dhabi meeting.

A Saudi official rejected Israeli media reports of such participation.

Israeli media claimed meeting discussed security, Iran, and Houthis.

Saudi Arabia has denied reports that representatives of the kingdom took part in an expanded meeting in Abu Dhabi between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A Saudi official told AFP on Tuesday that no Saudi representatives had participated in the meeting, rejecting reports carried by Israeli media.

“No official meetings. No talks. Nothing whatsoever. Our stance on Israel remains unchanged,” the Saudi official told AFP.

Israeli Media Reports

Israeli media had reported that Saudi officials attended an expanded meeting following talks between Netanyahu and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

According to those reports, the discussions involving the wider group focused on security cooperation, Iran, Yemen's Houthis and regional defence systems.

However, the Saudi official categorically denied that representatives of the kingdom had taken part in the meeting.

Saudi Stance On Israel

The Saudi official also reiterated that the kingdom's position on Israel remains unchanged.

The denial comes in response to reports suggesting Saudi involvement in the expanded discussions following the Netanyahu-MBZ meeting.

Saudi Arabia's statement to AFP specifically rejected claims of official meetings or talks involving its representatives, saying there had been “Nothing whatsoever.”