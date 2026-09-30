No, Saudi Arabia has denied reports that its representatives participated in an expanded meeting in Abu Dhabi involving Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. A Saudi official confirmed
‘No Official Meetings, No Talks’: Saudi Denies Talks With Netanyahu
A Saudi official told AFP on Tuesday that no Saudi representatives had participated in the meeting, rejecting reports carried by Israeli media.
- Saudi Arabia denied representatives attended Netanyahu-MBZ Abu Dhabi meeting.
- A Saudi official rejected Israeli media reports of such participation.
- Israeli media claimed meeting discussed security, Iran, and Houthis.
Saudi Arabia has denied reports that representatives of the kingdom took part in an expanded meeting in Abu Dhabi between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
A Saudi official told AFP on Tuesday that no Saudi representatives had participated in the meeting, rejecting reports carried by Israeli media.
“No official meetings. No talks. Nothing whatsoever. Our stance on Israel remains unchanged,” the Saudi official told AFP.
Israeli Media Reports
Israeli media had reported that Saudi officials attended an expanded meeting following talks between Netanyahu and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
According to those reports, the discussions involving the wider group focused on security cooperation, Iran, Yemen's Houthis and regional defence systems.
However, the Saudi official categorically denied that representatives of the kingdom had taken part in the meeting.
Saudi Stance On Israel
The Saudi official also reiterated that the kingdom's position on Israel remains unchanged.
The denial comes in response to reports suggesting Saudi involvement in the expanded discussions following the Netanyahu-MBZ meeting.
Saudi Arabia's statement to AFP specifically rejected claims of official meetings or talks involving its representatives, saying there had been “Nothing whatsoever.”
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Saudi representatives attend a meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi?
What topics were reportedly discussed at the expanded meeting?
According to Israeli media reports, discussions focused on security cooperation, Iran, Yemen's Houthis, and regional defense systems. However, Saudi Arabia denied any involvement in such talks.
What is Saudi Arabia's current stance on Israel?
A Saudi official reiterated that the kingdom's position on Israel remains unchanged. They denied any official meetings or talks with Israeli representatives.
Who denied the reports of Saudi involvement in the Abu Dhabi meeting?
A Saudi official communicated to AFP that no Saudi representatives participated in the meeting, directly rejecting claims made by Israeli media.