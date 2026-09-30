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English NewsSportsIndia Women Beat South Korea 2-0 To Reach Asian Games Hockey Final, Confirms Silver

India Women Beat South Korea 2-0 To Reach Asian Games Hockey Final, Confirms Silver

Asian Games 2026: India women's hockey team defeated South Korea 2-0 in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final, with goals from Ishika and Salima Tete sealing a gold medal match spot.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian women's hockey beat Korea 2-0 for final.
  • Ishika scored the first goal from penalty corner.
  • Salima Tete scored second goal, ensuring final berth.

Asian Games 2026: The Indian women's hockey team marched into the Asian Games 2026 final with a clinical 2-0 victory over South Korea in an intense semi-final encounter on Wednesday. The commanding victory secures India a place in the coveted gold medal match and guarantees at least a silver medal, capping a disciplined performance across four demanding quarters.

Following a tense, scoreless opening half, India broke the deadlock right at the end of the third quarter through a decisive penalty-corner opportunity converted by Ishika.

Ishika Breaks Deadlock In Third Quarter

Ishika stepped up during the dying moments of the third quarter, striking cleanly from the penalty corner to put India ahead and heap immense pressure on the Korean defence.

With a slender 1-0 cushion entering the final quarter, India maintained aggressive forward pressure to search for a decisive second goal and put the contest beyond South Korea.

ALSO READ | Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze, Becomes 1st Indian Greco Roman Wrestler To Win 2 Medals At Asian Games

The breakthrough arrived with around twelve minutes remaining when a brilliant build-up from deep allowed India to carve open the Korean defence and move the ball forward smoothly.

Salima Tete Seals Historic Final Berth

Captain Salima Tete fired a fierce shot towards the goal that took a late touch from Sunelita Toppo before rippling the net, with the goal officially awarded to Tete.

Holding a comfortable two-goal advantage, the Indian backline stood resolute during the closing minutes, neutralising Korean attacks with structured discipline to protect the clean sheet until the final hooter.

The Indian side now advances directly into the gold medal clash, standing just sixty minutes away from continental glory and direct qualification for the upcoming Olympic Games.

With silver already assured, India's dominant semi-final display confirms their championship credentials as they prepare for the ultimate test in the Asian Games 2026 hockey final.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the Indian women's hockey semi-final at the Asian Games 2026?

The Indian women's hockey team secured a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their semi-final match. This commanding win secured their place in the gold medal match.

Who scored the goals for India in the semi-final against South Korea?

Ishika broke the deadlock with a penalty corner conversion at the end of the third quarter. Captain Salima Tete sealed the victory with the second goal in the final quarter.

What does this victory guarantee for the Indian women's hockey team?

The victory guarantees the Indian team at least a silver medal at the Asian Games 2026. They now advance directly to the gold medal clash.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
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