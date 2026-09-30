India Women Beat South Korea 2-0 To Reach Asian Games Hockey Final, Confirms Silver

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian women's hockey beat Korea 2-0 for final.

Ishika scored the first goal from penalty corner.

Salima Tete scored second goal, ensuring final berth.

Asian Games 2026: The Indian women's hockey team marched into the Asian Games 2026 final with a clinical 2-0 victory over South Korea in an intense semi-final encounter on Wednesday. The commanding victory secures India a place in the coveted gold medal match and guarantees at least a silver medal, capping a disciplined performance across four demanding quarters.

Following a tense, scoreless opening half, India broke the deadlock right at the end of the third quarter through a decisive penalty-corner opportunity converted by Ishika.

Ishika Breaks Deadlock In Third Quarter

Ishika stepped up during the dying moments of the third quarter, striking cleanly from the penalty corner to put India ahead and heap immense pressure on the Korean defence.

With a slender 1-0 cushion entering the final quarter, India maintained aggressive forward pressure to search for a decisive second goal and put the contest beyond South Korea.

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The breakthrough arrived with around twelve minutes remaining when a brilliant build-up from deep allowed India to carve open the Korean defence and move the ball forward smoothly.

Salima Tete Seals Historic Final Berth

Captain Salima Tete fired a fierce shot towards the goal that took a late touch from Sunelita Toppo before rippling the net, with the goal officially awarded to Tete.

Holding a comfortable two-goal advantage, the Indian backline stood resolute during the closing minutes, neutralising Korean attacks with structured discipline to protect the clean sheet until the final hooter.

The Indian side now advances directly into the gold medal clash, standing just sixty minutes away from continental glory and direct qualification for the upcoming Olympic Games.

With silver already assured, India's dominant semi-final display confirms their championship credentials as they prepare for the ultimate test in the Asian Games 2026 hockey final.