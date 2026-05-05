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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro CAD Renders Leaked: Apple Changing Display For First Time Since iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro CAD Renders Leaked: Apple Changing Display For First Time Since iPhone 14 Pro

Leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 18 Pro confirm Apple is changing the front display design for the first time since the iPhone 14 Pro. Here is what the images actually show.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro CAD renders show smaller Dynamic Island cutout.
  • Cutout reduction is estimated between 25% and 35% reduction.
  • A20 Pro chip, variable aperture camera, and Gemini AI expected.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 18 Pro appear to confirm that Apple is shrinking the Dynamic Island cutout on its upcoming Pro flagships. While earlier leaked design models and even a hands-on photo of an alleged prototype had already hinted at a smaller Face ID and selfie camera cutout, the latest renders put the reduction somewhere between 25% and 35%. The truth, based on the confidential images, likely sits in between that range. 

The Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro looks noticeably smaller compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, 15 Pro, 16 Pro, and 17 Pro.

What Do Leaked CAD Renders Of iPhone 18 Pro Actually Show?

Apple tipster under the name Early Apple took to X(formerly Twitter) to mark what would be the first front design change on an iPhone Pro since the iPhone 14 Pro. While the cutout is still larger than what many Android phones offer, it represents a meaningful step forward. 

Apple is widely believed to be working toward an "all-screen" iPhone, a goal that is expected to come together with the 20th-anniversary iPhone 20, also written as iPhone XX, which is rumoured for release next year. 

ALSO READ: Apple's Next CEO John Ternus Plans To Sit On More Cash Before iPhone 18 Pro Drops

The iPhone 18 Pro series, meanwhile, is expected to officially debut in September 2026.

What Else Is Expected From The iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond the smaller Dynamic Island, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to pack a significant set of internal upgrades. 

These include the A20 Pro chip, which would be the industry's first 2nm processor, a variable aperture 48MP primary camera, and expanded Apple Intelligence features.

ALSO READ: How Many GTA 6 Copies Can You Get At The Price Of iPhone 18 Pro

 The AI capabilities are expected to be powered by Google's Gemini. Multiple leaks now point in the same direction, suggesting Apple is taking a step closer to the long-rumoured all-screen design that has been discussed for years in iPhone circles. For now, the shrinking Dynamic Island is the most visible sign of that direction.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main design change expected for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a significantly smaller Dynamic Island cutout. This reduction is estimated to be between 25% and 35%.

When is the iPhone 18 Pro series expected to be released?

The iPhone 18 Pro series is officially expected to debut in September 2026. This marks a significant front design change since the iPhone 14 Pro.

What internal upgrades are anticipated for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to include the A20 Pro chip (industry's first 2nm processor), a variable aperture 48MP camera, and enhanced Apple Intelligence features.

What technology will power the AI capabilities in the iPhone 18 Pro?

The AI capabilities in the iPhone 18 Pro are expected to be powered by Google's Gemini. This aligns with Apple's move towards an all-screen iPhone design.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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