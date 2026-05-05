iPhone 18 Pro CAD Renders Leaked: Apple Changing Display For First Time Since iPhone 14 Pro

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro CAD renders show smaller Dynamic Island cutout.

Cutout reduction is estimated between 25% and 35% reduction.

A20 Pro chip, variable aperture camera, and Gemini AI expected.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 18 Pro appear to confirm that Apple is shrinking the Dynamic Island cutout on its upcoming Pro flagships. While earlier leaked design models and even a hands-on photo of an alleged prototype had already hinted at a smaller Face ID and selfie camera cutout, the latest renders put the reduction somewhere between 25% and 35%. The truth, based on the confidential images, likely sits in between that range.

The Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro looks noticeably smaller compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, 15 Pro, 16 Pro, and 17 Pro.

What Do Leaked CAD Renders Of iPhone 18 Pro Actually Show?

Apple tipster under the name Early Apple took to X(formerly Twitter) to mark what would be the first front design change on an iPhone Pro since the iPhone 14 Pro. While the cutout is still larger than what many Android phones offer, it represents a meaningful step forward.

The new CAD confirms the smaller dynamic island of the iPhone 18 pro. The same goes for other designs. pic.twitter.com/v5T2kjGILe — Early Apple (@earlyappleleaks) May 4, 2026

Apple is widely believed to be working toward an "all-screen" iPhone, a goal that is expected to come together with the 20th-anniversary iPhone 20, also written as iPhone XX, which is rumoured for release next year.

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The iPhone 18 Pro series, meanwhile, is expected to officially debut in September 2026.

What Else Is Expected From The iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond the smaller Dynamic Island, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to pack a significant set of internal upgrades.

These include the A20 Pro chip, which would be the industry's first 2nm processor, a variable aperture 48MP primary camera, and expanded Apple Intelligence features.

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The AI capabilities are expected to be powered by Google's Gemini. Multiple leaks now point in the same direction, suggesting Apple is taking a step closer to the long-rumoured all-screen design that has been discussed for years in iPhone circles. For now, the shrinking Dynamic Island is the most visible sign of that direction.